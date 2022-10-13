 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

IKEA calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges

  • 0
Sweden Ikea

FILE - People wearing protective face mask line up in a queue outside the Swedish furniture giant Ikea shop the last day of the opening of non-essential shops during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aubonne, Switzerland, Saturday, January 16, 2021. Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges" caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year”.

 Laurent Gillieron - foreign subscriber, Keystone

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges" caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.”

The world’s biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5 billion euros ($38 billion) this financial year, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31. That was a 5.6% increase from the previous year's sales of 37.4 billion euros.

However, inflation and supply chain issues led to rising costs and higher prices, meaning sales quantities were down though they cost more and there were struggles to keep shelves full. Online sales down 10% lower from fiscal 2021.

“We lived up to the challenge — achieving solid performance in a disrupted environment, making tough decisions, while always keeping sight of the needs and dreams of the many," said Jesper Brodin, chief executive of the holding company Ingka that manages most of IKEA’s stores.

People are also reading…

He said “uncertainties will continue be part of our lives in the coming years.”

Anna Hallqvist Gedda, chief financial officer of Ikea Sweden, told Swedish news agency TT that “the fact that more people are chasing lower prices in expensive times seems to have benefited IKEA.”

In March, the maker of flat-pack home products halted its retail operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. It then said it suspended operations at its 17 Russian stores and paused exports and imports involving the country. It also paused operations in Belarus, which is a Russian ally.

It has said many of its 15,000 employees in Russia and Belarus would lose their jobs and has guaranteed six months of pay for them, as well as core benefits, without offering more specifics.

This summer, IKEA was selling the remainder of its Russian inventory online as it moved forward with leaving the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Restrictions are returning to telemedicine, an area of medicine that exploded in popularity early in the pandemic. Hospitals are warning doctors not to practice medicine in a state where they don’t have a license. That affects cancer patients and others who have grown to depend on video visits and other remote care. The Alliance for Connected Care says nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C., have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting. That's fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. Officials say the number of soldiers retiring or leaving the Guard each month in the past year has exceeded those coming in, for a total annual loss of about 7,500 service members. The problem is a combination of recruiting shortfalls and an increase in the number of soldiers who are opting not to reenlist when their tour is up.

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida. Experts are warning such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change. Almost all of the dozens of people killed by Ian in hardest hit Lee County were 50 or older, with many in their 70s, 80s and even 90s. That’s highlighted the rising dangers for those least likely to be able to flee such disasters and those most likely to be impacted by the aftermath.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: A surprise makes a gift better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News