 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indonesian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid FMD outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has disrupted ritual slaughter of animals to mark Eid al-Adha as millions of Muslims across Indonesia were celebrating one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar Sunday.

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

Much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed Eid al-Adha on Sunday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen celebrated the holiday on Saturday.

But this year, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease — an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans — has significantly dampened the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep in Indonesia, the world's largest populous Muslim country.

People are also reading…

FMD is again spreading rapidly across Indonesia, which had been outbreak-free for 32 years. The government, struggling to cope with the ever-rising numbers, is setting up a task force and ordering the culling of nearly 3,000 infected livestock.

As of Sunday, more than 336,000 animals have been infected in 21 provinces, largely on the most populated islands of Java and Sumatra. At least 2,000 animals died from the disease, according to official data from the National FMD Task Force.

Although FMD is not generally considered a threat to human health, it can be lethal for animals and the outbreak has diminished people’s enthusiasm for sacrifice. The country’s religious affairs ministry has told Muslims they should not force themselves to sacrifice cattle during the outbreak.

“I’ve canceled plans to buy a goat for the Day of Sacrifice, because I’m afraid of the impacts of the FMD to us as humans,” said Tatu Allya, a resident in the capital, Jakarta. She said that before the outbreak reemerged, her family buys either a goat or cow every Eid al-Adha.

The government has warned all cattle breeders and traders to ensure that the cattle they sell are free from the disease, ordering slaughterhouses to kill and bury all animals that are showing FMD symptoms and roll out vaccination of susceptible animals.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government had prepared around 3 million doses of FMD vaccines, mostly from France. Over 400,000 animals have been vaccinated as of Sunday and the agriculture ministry said they have distributed medicines, antibiotics, vitamins, immune boosters and disinfecting agents to farmers and breeders.

Syauki Maulana, one of the sellers whose animals have been vaccinated, said his business has suffered this year as he lost many customers. Before the FMD outbreak, he could sell more than 60 goats, sheep and cows two weeks ahead of Eid al-Adha, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

But on the eve of Eid al-Adha, only 28 of his animals were sold despite a big banner advertising that his animals are FMD-free at his makeshift stall housing cows, sheep and goats in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.

“I’ve made every effort to keep my cattle healthy, but buyers are still fearing about infections and rising prices,” Maulana said, adding that animal feed, vitamins and transportation are getting more expensive.

Indonesia, like the rest of the world, is struggling to come out of the economic recession of the pandemic. The Ukraine war and soaring energy and food prices are creating complications in this recovery.

The government has relaxed restrictions and the return of the Eid tradition of homecoming has caused great excitement for people in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation that's home to more than 270 million people, as family gatherings and meet-ups with friends were now on people’s lists.

Worshippers, many still wearing masks, joined communal prayers shoulder-to-shoulder without physical distancing in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, and in mosques across the city.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering. In the Christian and Jewish telling, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Leaders around the world are condemning the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed it as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Although fish and seafood consumption is on the rise in the U.S., the number of Midwest aquaculture farms is declining, and many fish producers say they face challenges getting their produce to consumers. Experts maintain the region could be a strong aquaculture producer, but the number of aquaculture farms in the Midwest has fallen from a decade ago. Joseph Morris, a former director of the North Central Regional Aquaculture Center at Iowa State University, notes problems with marketing, fish processing and high labor costs. Amy Shambach, with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, says aquaculture produce from the Midwest also must compete with cheaper, imported seafood.

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

The White House says President Joe Biden will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, with whom Biden served in the Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination that was administered in the U.S. Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe.

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

TUESDAY, July 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked a recent Listeria outbreak to ice cream made by Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery.

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

A detention center in the wind-swept California desert town of Adelanto could house nearly 2,000 migrants facing the prospect of deportation. These days, it’s nearly empty. The facility is an extreme example of how the U.S. government’s use of guaranteed minimum payments in contracts with private companies to house immigrant detainees can have a potential financial downside. The U.S. government pays to guarantee 30,000 immigration detention beds in four dozen facilities, but so far this fiscal year about half of them on average have been occupied, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data. In the last two years, immigration detention facilities across the United States have been underutilized as authorities needed to space out detainees due to COVID-19.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News