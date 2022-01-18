Ivey calls special session on relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced a midweek launch of a special session on how to use $771 million in pandemic relief funds, with lawmakers set to consider a plan to steer large sums to water and sewer projects, broadband expansion and healthcare costs.

The already anticipated special session will start Wednesday.

Legislative committees will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a draft proposal that would designate the money for spending categories such as broadband and the water and sewer projects. The bill specifies funding for previously identified high-need water and sewer projects, but largely puts state agencies in charge of deciding how to disperse the funds.

Alabama has $580 million remaining from the state’s first $1.1 billion installment from the American Rescue Plan. The state also has $191 million allocated through the America Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.

In her announcement, Ivey urged lawmakers to “direct these funds to meet some of Alabama’s biggest challenges like statewide broadband connectivity, water and sewer infrastructure, as well as investing funds in our hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers.”

“We must be smart with these one-time, federal dollars by wisely investing -– not just casually spending them. This is not free money," Ivey said.

The Republican governor, while calling a special session to spend the federal dollars, also criticized the Biden administration and the Congress that approved the funds.

“While states like Alabama are making record economic comebacks, Congress and the Biden White House are wanting our country to spend more and more federal dollars, and now we are tasked with allocating the American Rescue Plan Act funds. I have made clear, that unlike Washington, D.C., Alabama will be wise with these one-time federal dollars," Ivey said.

Under the draft legislation, the state would use the $580 million to allocate: $225 million to water and sewer projects; $85 million for broadband expansion; $79 million to shore up the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund; and about $170 million for various healthcare costs, including $80 million to reimburse hospitals and nursing homes for pandemic-related expenses and $30 million to assist rural hospitals.

The administration would get $7.8 million to reimburse the costs of reporting and auditing the use of the funds and $11 million would be used to reimburse county jails for housing state inmates during the pandemic.

A little more than half of the water and sewer funding would be used for previously identified high-need projects that will be prioritized under a ranking system created by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The other expenditures are not earmarked.

The state also has $191 million allocated through the America Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. The proposed legislation would put the Finance Department in charge of using the money for broadband expansion and other capital needs related to the pandemic.

The massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provided aid for state, local and tribal governments to help shore up their finances, pay the ongoing costs of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and invest in longer-term projects to strengthen communities.

Alabama came under criticism last year for using $400 million — nearly 20% of the state’s total $2.1 billion allocation from the American Rescue Plan — for prison construction.

