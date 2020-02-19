Jamie Pronschinske: Open Up a Can of Nutrition

Canned foods often get a bad rap. Their quality and nutrition is frequently questioned by health-conscious consumers. However, people who consume more canned foods tend to have higher intakes of fruits and vegetables and higher intakes of nutrients compared to people who consume fewer canned fruits and vegetables.
Fruits and vegetables used for canning are picked at the peak of freshness and canned within hours of picking. This ensures best flavor and nutrient quality. The canning process helps preserve many nutrients making canned foods just as nutritious as fresh or frozen. Fat-soluble vitamins, carbohydrate, fat and protein content remains relatively unchanged after the canning process. However, because canning requires some liquid and high heat, water soluble vitamins such as vitamin C and B vitamins can be lost. On the other hand, the heating process used in canning may actually make some nutrients more available for our bodies to use. Antioxidants like lycopene, found in tomatoes, and beta-carotene, found in pumpkin, are absorbed better from cooked vegetables.
Canned foods are affordable, convenient and available all year long. They have a long shelf life which can be helpful for people who find themselves throwing away fresh produce due to spoilage. They even come in individual serving size cups which make for a great on-the-go snack or addition to a sack lunch.
When choosing canned items, there are factors to consider to ensure you are picking the most nutritious option. Select canned fruits packed in water or 100% fruit juice. Many canned fruits are canned in “light” or “heavy” syrup which means sugar has been added. Look for canned vegetables with little to no added salt. These varieties will be labeled “no salt added” or “low sodium.” Draining and rinsing canned vegetables can also be an effective strategy for reducing the sodium content.
Avoid cans with dents, bulges or cracks. These may be a sign of the bacteria that causes botulism. Botulism is more common in home canned goods that are improperly handled and is very rare in commercially canned items.
Stock your pantry with healthful canned items to enjoy a variety of quick meal options. Try one of the following recipes that utilize canned items for a nutritious meal in a pinch!
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Serves 4
15 ounce can reduced sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup canned sweet corn, no salt added
1 cup finely diced zucchini
²/3 cup finely diced red onion
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, reduced fat
2 whole-wheat tortillas (12 inches in diameter)
Directions: In a large bowl, combine the beans, corn, zucchini, onion, cilantro, cumin, salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce. Heat a large, nonstick skillet to medium heat and coat with cooking spray. Cook the bean mixture in the skillet for 5 minutes or until zucchini and onion are soft. Set aside for later and wipe the skillet clean with a kitchen towel. Coat the skillet again with cooking spray. Place one tortilla in the pan to warm. Place half the bean mixture on one side of the tortilla, top with half the cheese and fold over to cover. Cook for 2-4 minutes then flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2-4 minutes. Repeat with the other tortilla. Cut each quesadilla into 4 even slices and serve with your choice of condiments. — Mayo Clinic
Per serving (2 slices): 281 calories, 8 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 522 mg sodium, 41 g carbohydrate, 16 g fiber, 14 g protein
Roasted Red Bell Pepper and Pineapple Salsa
Serves 4 ½ cup chopped roasted red bell pepper
1 cup chopped canned pineapple, in 100% fruit juice, drained
¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons diced jalapeno pepper
2 teaspoons honey
¼ teaspoon salt
Directions: In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with chips as a dip or use as a topping for cooked meat or fish. — Mayo Clinic
Per serving (¼ cup): 40 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 125 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 1 g protein
Pumpkin Soup
Serves 4 ¾ cup water, divided
1 small onion, chopped
15 ounce can pumpkin puree
2 cups unsalted vegetable broth
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup fat-free milk
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 green onion top, chopped
Directions: In a large saucepan, heat ¼ cup water over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Don’t let onion dry out. Add remaining water, pumpkin, broth, cinnamon and nutmeg. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the milk and cook until hot. Don’t boil. Ladle soup into warmed bowls and garnish with black pepper and green onion tops. Serve immediately. — Mayo Clinic
Per serving (1 cup): 77 calories, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 57 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 3 g protein
Jamie Pronschinske, RDN, CD is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI