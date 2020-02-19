Jamie Pronschinske: Open Up a Can of Nutrition

Canned foods often get a bad rap. Their quality and nutrition is frequently questioned by health-conscious consumers. However, people who consume more canned foods tend to have higher intakes of fruits and vegetables and higher intakes of nutrients compared to people who consume fewer canned fruits and vegetables.

Fruits and vegetables used for canning are picked at the peak of freshness and canned within hours of picking. This ensures best flavor and nutrient quality. The canning process helps preserve many nutrients making canned foods just as nutritious as fresh or frozen. Fat-soluble vitamins, carbohydrate, fat and protein content remains relatively unchanged after the canning process. However, because canning requires some liquid and high heat, water soluble vitamins such as vitamin C and B vitamins can be lost. On the other hand, the heating process used in canning may actually make some nutrients more available for our bodies to use. Antioxidants like lycopene, found in tomatoes, and beta-carotene, found in pumpkin, are absorbed better from cooked vegetables.

Canned foods are affordable, convenient and available all year long. They have a long shelf life which can be helpful for people who find themselves throwing away fresh produce due to spoilage. They even come in individual serving size cups which make for a great on-the-go snack or addition to a sack lunch.