 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape 'partygate' flak

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India.

Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday.

He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. But India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin, abstaining when the U.N. General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Modi has so far responded coolly to pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil and gas.

India receives little of its oil from Russia, but has ramped up its purchases and bought 3 million barrels of crude last month, just as other democracies tried to isolate Putin with economic sanctions. India is also a major customer for Russian weapons, and recently bought advanced Russian air defense systems.

People are also reading…

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain would “work with other countries to provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia.”

But he stressed that the U.K. wouldn’t “lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them.”

Johnson’s office said the two countries will announce new deals on defense, green energy, jobs and science partnerships during the prime minister’s trip.

Britain is seeking to tighten ties with Asian nations as part of an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to its foreign policy following its departure from the European Union in 2020. Johnson hopes to nudge forward negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Talks started in January, but the prime minister’s spokesman played down chances of a quick deal, saying “we don’t want to sacrifice quality for speed.”

The trip may also provide the British prime minister with a brief respite from a scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson was fined by police last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020, when people in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family outside the home. It is one of a dozen gatherings in government buildings being investigating by police for possible lockdown breaches in a scandal that has become known as “partygate.”

On Tuesday Johnson offered lawmakers in Parliament what he said was a ”wholehearted” apology, but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules, and brushed off calls to resign.

The trip means Johnson will miss an opposition-triggered vote in the House of Commons Thursday on whether he should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament when he denied violating any pandemic restrictions.

Johnson originally planned to visit India in January 2021, but the trip was canceled because of surging coronavirus cases in Britain. A second date in April 2022 was called off as a new coronavirus variant hit India.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality. That's according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding discussions of racism and sexuality, not cutting them back. Roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. But there are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments. In the Virginia governor’s race last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin won after campaigning on boosting parental involvement in schools.

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their face covering requirements. The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses to the ruling. The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement. 

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum. 

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry wanted to make sure Queen Elizabeth II was 'protected' during recent visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News