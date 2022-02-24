 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lifespan, Care New England, officially drop merger bid

  • Updated
  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's two largest hospital systems have abandoned their efforts to merge, a week after the state attorney general denied their application over concerns about higher health care costs and reduced competition in the market.

Lifespan and Care New England could have mounted a legal challenge to the attorney general's decision, but have decided not to, the organizations said in a jont statement Wednesday.

“The board of directors for both Lifespan and Care New England met separately this week and have decided not to pursue litigation on the matter, and will withdraw their Hospital Conversions Act application," the statement said.

They have also decided not to pursue a legislative solution.

Attorney General Peter Neronha rejected the merger application last Thursday and joined a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit to block any deal.

“Put simply, if this extraordinary and unprecedented level of control and consolidation were allowed to go forward, nearly all Rhode Islanders would see their health care costs go up, for health care that is lower in quality and harder to access,” Neronha said then.

People are also reading…

The organizations disagreed, saying Wednesday “the combination of the systems would have greatly enhanced the clinical, academic and research missions, reduced costs and improved the patient care environment.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials on Tuesday accused a conservative financial news website with a significant American readership of amplifying Kremlin propaganda and alleged five media outlets targeting Ukrainians have taken direction from Russian spies.

Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis

Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, announced Saturday she was leaving an Arizona hospital after being treated for appendicitis.

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old.

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 50% of people wouldn't admit to a mistake on their bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News