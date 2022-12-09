Living with Crohn’s disease and colitis isn't easy

Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn’s disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

“Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation of your digestive tract,” says Daisy Batista, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “For some people, inflammatory bowel disease is only a mild illness. For others, it can be debilitating and sometimes leads to life-threatening complications. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two types of inflammatory bowel disease.”

Crohn’s disease is characterized by inflammation of the lining of your digestive tract, which often spreads deep into affected tissues. Ulcerative colitis causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in the innermost lining of your large intestine and rectum.

Both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis usually cause diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss. The symptoms of Crohn’s disease and colitis don’t just affect you physically, though. They take an emotional toll, as well.

“With Crohn’s disease, any part of your small or large intestine can be involved, and it may be continuous or may involve multiple segments. Signs and symptoms of Crohn’s disease can range from mild to severe. They usually develop gradually, but they sometimes will come on suddenly and without warning. You also may have periods of remission. Complications can include bowel obstruction, ulcers in the digestive tract, blood clots and malnutrition,” says Batista.

Risk factors for inflammatory bowel disease include:

Age: Most people who develop inflammatory bowel disease are diagnosed before they’re 30. But some people don’t develop the disease until their beyond 50 years old.

Race or ethnicity: Although inflammatory bowel disease is more common in white people, it can occur in any race. Cases are increasing in other races and ethnicities.

Family history: You’re at higher risk if you have a close relative — such as a parent, sibling or child — with the disease.

Cigarette smoking: Cigarette smoking is the most important controllable risk factor for developing Crohn’s disease. Smoking may help prevent ulcerative colitis. However, its harm to overall health outweighs any benefit, and quitting smoking can improve the general health of your digestive tract, as well as provide many other health benefits.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications may increase the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease or worsen the disease in people who have inflammatory bowel disease. These include ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others), naproxen sodium (Aleve), diclofenac sodium and others.

Psychological stress also can heighten pain in the body, regardless of the source of pain. The gut is especially susceptible to this because of the brain-gut connection — the linking of the emotional and cognitive centers (knowledge and understanding center) of the brain with intestinal functions. Anxiety, worry, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder can all heighten pain experiences in patients with IBD.

“Living with a chronic, and often painful, illness can take a toll on a person’s mental health and emotional well-being,” says Carol Sobkowiak, nurse practitioner in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “It can be challenging and frustrating trying to manage not only the physical symptoms of Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, but also the emotional toll it can have on a person. Stress, depression and anxiety really can play a major factor in how you might be dealing with your situation.”

For those living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, here are some things you can do to cope:

Be informed: One of the best ways to be more in control is to learn as much as possible about inflammatory bowel disease. Look for information from reputable sources, such as the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Join a support group: Although support groups aren’t for everyone, they can provide valuable information about your condition and emotional support.

Talk to a therapist: Some people find it helpful to consult a mental health professional who’s familiar with inflammatory bowel disease and the emotional difficulties it can cause.

Mayo Clinic also has a Digestive Health support group on Mayo Clinic Connect to connect with others talking about Crohn’s disease and colitis. This online patient community is moderated by Mayo Clinic.

“Even though Crohn’s and colitis diseases can be physically and emotionally challenging, there are things that can help,” adds Sobkowiak. “Although there’s no firm evidence that any particular foods cause Crohn’s disease, certain things seem to aggravate flare-ups. So a food diary can help you identify personal triggers. Beyond that, avoid highly processed foods and foods with high sugar contents particularly refined sugars, limit dairy products, eating smaller meals, stay hydrated, and try to avoid caffeine, alcohol and carbonation.”

“It’s important to understand, though, that while inflammatory bowel disease increases your risk of colon cancer, it doesn’t necessarily lead to colon cancer. Treatment for ulcerative colitis usually involves drug therapy or surgery. Treatment for Crohn’s disease also involves drug therapy, and may include nutrition therapy or surgery, as well,” explains Dr. Batista.

“Unfortunately, there’s still no known cure for these diseases,” adds Sobkowiak. “Therapies can greatly reduce its signs and symptoms, and even bring about long-term remission and healing of inflammation. With treatment, many people are able to function well.”

Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week is observed in early December, which makes this a good time to learn about the risk factors for developing these disorders.