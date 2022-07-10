 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Macao to shutter casinos for a week in COVID-19 outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks.

All businesses have been ordered to shut except for supermarkets and others providing essential services. Residents must stay home unless they need to go out, such as for food shopping or to work in a sector deemed essential.

Macao, a semi-autonomous Chinese region like nearby Hong Kong, is facing its first sizeable outbreak of the pandemic. The city of 680,000 people recorded 93 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the ongoing outbreak to 1,467.

The former Portuguese colony has been following a version of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, locking down buildings that have cases and conducting repeated rounds of mass testing to find and isolate infected individuals.

People are also reading…

Authorities warned that police would be patrolling the streets and violators would face penalties, according to Macao media reports. Anyone going out must wear a mask, with adults required to use an N95 or equivalent one.

The measures, announced Saturday, expand on restrictions that have been in place since June 23. The earlier order closed hair salons, gyms, cinemas, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues and banned dining in restaurants, limiting them to takeout or delivery.

Macao's economy is heavily dependent on its casinos and related businesses, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Revenue from gambling recovered somewhat last year but is still far below pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Leaders around the world are condemning the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed it as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

TUESDAY, July 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked a recent Listeria outbreak to ice cream made by Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery.

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

The White House says President Joe Biden will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, with whom Biden served in the Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination that was administered in the U.S. Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe.

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

A detention center in the wind-swept California desert town of Adelanto could house nearly 2,000 migrants facing the prospect of deportation. These days, it’s nearly empty. The facility is an extreme example of how the U.S. government’s use of guaranteed minimum payments in contracts with private companies to house immigrant detainees can have a potential financial downside. The U.S. government pays to guarantee 30,000 immigration detention beds in four dozen facilities, but so far this fiscal year about half of them on average have been occupied, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data. In the last two years, immigration detention facilities across the United States have been underutilized as authorities needed to space out detainees due to COVID-19.

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News