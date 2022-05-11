 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maine clarifies marijuana rules to try to aid medical users

  • Updated
  • 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has clarified some of its marijuana rulemaking procedures in a move supporters said would protect medical users and growers.

The bill to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state Office of Marijuana Policy went into effect late last month as an emergency measure. Supporters of the proposal said it makes changes to the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act to make it easier to understand.

The Maine Legislature approved the bill unanimously. Supporters said Monday the changes will cut down on the need for interpretation in marijuana policy rulemaking. They said that would aid patients, caregivers and small businesses in the industry.

Democratic Rep. Lynne Williams of Bar Harbor sponsored the bill. Williams said it would “provide new safeguards for local caregivers and support our small businesses and the communities in which they operate.”

Maine has legal markets for medical and adult use marijuana. The state's medical marijuana program is much older.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Vice President Kamala Harris has urged graduates of Tennessee State University to apply their leadership skills to help tackle the many challenges posed by an unsettled world. Harris gave the undergraduate commencement speech Saturday at the historically Black university in Nashville. She told the graduates they stand “on the brink of a new frontier.” She pointed to the prospects of more breakthroughs in technology and medical research. But with war raging in Ukraine, risks from climate change and basic freedoms under threat in the United States, she says graduates are stepping off into an uncertain future.

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls

Former Vice President Mike Pence says a leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide could have favorable impacts for anti-abortion candidates in midterm elections across the country. Pence spoke Thursday night at a fundraiser for a crisis pregnancy center in South Carolina. He says he feels Americans are "looking for women and men who are willing to stand up unapologetically for the cause of life this year and in the years to come.” The early-voting state and its white Evangelical Christian voters would be a critical base of support if Pence seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. This is his second visit to the state in less than a week. 

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals like long commutes, juggling child care and physically interacting with colleagues. But such routines have even gotten more stressful two years later. The transition marks yet another reset in a pandemic that has already taken a toll on Americans’ mental health. In response, many companies are now expanding virtual wellness workshops and offering benefits like meditation apps and virtual therapy. A lot is at stake. Untreated mental illness already costs society up to $300 billion annually due to lost productivity and associated costs due to absenteeism, employee turnover and increases in medical and disability expenses.

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

For the first time, the U.S. came close to providing health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. But it was for just one condition — COVID-19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up. Lack of an insurance card could become a barrier to timely care for COVID. A $20 billion government program that paid the pandemic bills of uninsured people has been shut down. Special Medicaid COVID coverage likely faces its last months. But the virus is not contained. And safety-net hospitals and clinics are seeing sharply higher operating costs. They fear they won’t be prepared if there’s another surge.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to store tomatoes so they stay fresh for longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News