Massachusetts unveils digital COVID-19 vaccine card option

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations can now create a digital vaccine card proving their status using a new tool unveiled Monday by the state.

The tool, called My Vax Records, lets people create the digital card that includes information similar to that on the paper card given to individuals at the time of their vaccination.

The tool can be located at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov. About a dozen other states have similar digital cards.

The Baker administration isn't requiring residents to create the digital card and isn’t mandating residents show proof of vaccination to enter any venue.

Some places of businesses are requiring proof of vaccination, however, and beginning Saturday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is requiring workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and many other indoor locations show proof of coronavirus vaccination to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new digital vaccine cards use the SMART Health Card platform and generate a QR code that can be used to verify vaccination status, including booster shots, state health officials said.

To use the tool, an individual enters their name, date of birth and the cell phone number or email address associated with their vaccine record.

The electronic record shows the individual's name, date of birth, date of vaccinations, and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes the same details readable by a QR scanner.

Individuals can save the QR code to their phone, screenshot the information and save it to their phone’s photos, or print out a copy for a paper record.

The cards rely on the Massachusetts Immunization Information System — the official database used by health care providers across the state to record vaccination information.

Residents whose vaccination records cannot be found or are incomplete can either contact their health care provider or the Massachusetts Immunization Information System team to update their records, state officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.