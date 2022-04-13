Michelle Sedlacek: Asparagus—an early perennial vegetable to savor

With spring upon us, we start to see many of our favorite foods in the grocery store and sprouting up in our gardens. Asparagus, a perennial vegetable, is one of the many signs of spring. It is available from April through June, and May is National Asparagus Month. Asparagus is packed with many health benefits and is one of a number of foods that can help us live and feel well.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend 2½ cups of vegetables a day. Asparagus served fresh, frozen or canned supports this guideline. Asparagus is high in Vitamins A, C, folate and potassium along with Vitamin K, which helps blood clot. People who are on blood-thinning medication should talk with their doctor or registered dietitian about how to safely consume foods high in vitamin K, such as asparagus.

Another health benefit of asparagus is it contains the dietary fiber inulin which is a prebiotic (nurtures gut bacteria known to improve nutrient absorption). Asparagus also has the amino acid asparagine which acts as a natural diuretic (similar to a water pill) to reduce excess salt and fluid from the body.

There are a number of ways to enjoy asparagus. Try roasting or grilling the spears by first tossing them with olive oil and favorite seasonings. You can also chop raw asparagus and add to a salad or use cut up steamed pieces of asparagus in your omelet or scrambled eggs.

With spring upon us and asparagus in abundance, enjoy this tasty and healthy perennial vegetable.

Roasted asparagus

Makes 4 servings.

1 bunch fresh asparagus

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. honey

¼ tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 375° F. Wash asparagus and trim stems off. Coat bottom of 9x13-inch baking dish with olive oil. Spread asparagus spears evenly in prepared baking dish. Drizzle honey over asparagus and sprinkle with salt. Roast for approximately 25-30 minutes or until asparagus is tender. Remove from heat and let cool for 2-5 minutes.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 140 calories, 7 g fat, 4g protein, 19g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 150mg sodium

Carbonara with roasted vegetables

Makes 8 servings

1 lb. asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

8 oz. mushrooms, quartered

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

1 lb. dry whole-wheat spaghetti

4 large eggs

4 oz. bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

5 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place asparagus and mushrooms on a large sheet pan covered with aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper; stir to evenly coat. Roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

While vegetables are roasting, bring a large sauce pan full of water to a boil. Add the whole wheat spaghetti and cook for 8-10 minutes, until al dente. Reserve ½ cup of the cooking liquid before draining the pasta.

While pasta is cooking, add bacon to a large sauté pan and cook over medium heat until golden and crispy. Remove bacon pieces from the pan and drain all but one tablespoon of the rendered fat. Add garlic to the sauté pan and cook for one minute, stirring. Whisk eggs and parmesan cheese in a small bowl. Toss the spaghetti in the pan with the garlic and add reserved cooking liquid. Stir for a few minutes until spaghetti is heated thoroughly and the water has cooked down by half. Remove the pan from the heat and add the egg mixture to the pasta. Stir the pasta the entire time you are adding the eggs. Add roasted vegetables and bacon back to the pan and stir to combine. Top with more parmesan if desired.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 360 calories, 13 g fat, 20 g protein, 48 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 350 mg sodium

Michelle Sedlacek is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.

