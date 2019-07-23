You may know that your body needs healthy foods full of vitamins and minerals to stay strong, but did you know that diet plays a major role in brain and nerve health as well?
Although there are many nutrients that contribute to brain health, research has found that a diet rich in B-vitamins is vital to normal brain and nerve function.
Folic acid and most of the B-vitamins have specific advantages for your brain and nervous system. Check the list below and see if your current diet includes foods high in these vitamins.
• Vitamin B1 (thiamine): Essential for healthy brain and nerve cells. It is found in whole grain and enriched grain products like bread, rice, pasta and fortified cereals, as well as pork, beans, peas and seeds.
• Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): Forms a coenzyme that helps in transmission of nerve impulses. It can be found in poultry, fish, whole-grain cereals, legumes, milk, vegetables and fruit.
• Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine): Helps convert tryptophan into serotonin, a brain chemical. It’s found in chicken, fish, pork, liver and kidney, as well as whole grain cereals, nuts and legumes.
• Vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin): Helps maintain healthy nervous tissue. It is found in eggs, meat, fish, poultry, milk and other dairy products.
• Folic acid: Essential for metabolism of long-chain fatty acids in the brain. It is found in orange juice, fortified cereals, leafy vegetables, dried beans and peas. Note, it is especially important for pregnant women to consume adequate amounts of folic acid because low levels increase the risk of neural tube defects in newborns.
In addition to B vitamins, there are also minerals that are vital to maintaining brain health.
• Magnesium: In whole grains, legumes, nuts and green vegetables.
• Potassium: In apricots, avocados, bananas, cantaloupes, grapefruit, honeydew, kiwi, oranges, prunes, strawberries, potatoes, meat and fish.
• Calcium: In milk and milk products such as cheese, yogurt, calcium-fortified foods and fish with edible bones (such as sardines).
Note that the lists above contain foods from all the different food groups. It is important to eat a variety of foods, balancing your plate using the USDA MyPlate (myplate.gov) as a guide. Food is the preferred source for all nutrients needed for the body, although if you are concerned that you are not meeting your nutrient needs with food, talk with your Gundersen Health System physician and dietitian for recommendations for an appropriate multiple vitamin and mineral supplements.
To speak with a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian, contact Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447.
Snow Pea, Broccoli and Rice Salad
Makes 4 servings
- 6 oz. package long-grain and wild rice mix
- 1½ cups chopped broccoli
- ⅓ cup sliced green onions
- ¼ cup low-fat Italian dressing
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- ½ tsp. lemon pepper
- 1½ cups snow peas
- ⅓ cup slivered almonds
Prepare rice mix according to package directions; cool slightly. In a steamer or microwave-safe container with small amount of water, steam broccoli until crisp or tender-crisp; drain. In large bowl, combine rice mixture, broccoli and remaining ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate for at least one hour to chill and allow flavors to blend before serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 250 calories, 6 g fat, 9 g protein, 42 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 670 mg sodium.
Honey Garlic Salmon
Makes 4 servings.
- 1 lb. salmon fillet
- 2½ Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. warm water
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ lemon, sliced into wedges
- Salt and pepper to taste
Season the salmon with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Mix the honey, water and lemon juice in a small bowl.
Heat up a large skillet with the olive oil. Pan-fry the salmon until half-way done. Add the garlic and cook until slightly browned. Add the honey mixture and lemon wedges into the skillet, reduce the sauce until it’s sticky. Finish it off by broiling the salmon in the oven for one minute or until the surface becomes slightly charred (optional).
Nutrition analysis per serving (does not include salt and pepper to taste): 250 calories, 12 g fat, 13 g carbohydrate, 23 g protein, 1 g fiber, 85 mg sodium
