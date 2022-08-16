 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems

  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say.

The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents 15,000 nurses. The next negotiation session is set for Aug. 30.

Union officials said one of the biggest issues is retention with understaffing contributing to overwork and professional burnout. They said nurses are caring for twice as many patients as normal and that while the conditions existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, they're worse now.

Union officials say 15 hospitals and would be affected by the strike, including those operated by Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children’s Hospital, North Memorial and HealthPartners. In Duluth, it’s Essentia and St Luke’s.

People are also reading…

Allina Health said it has plans in place to care for patients during any work stoppage, but wasn’t specific.

“Despite the on-going challenges being felt by Allina Health and throughout the nonprofit health care industry, we have offered an economic package that includes a wage increase of 11% over the three years of the contract, as well as additional compensation benefits. We have also demonstrated our commitment to many of the union’s priority issues, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, safety and security, and recruitment and retention,” Allina said in a statement

Nurses have been working since March to reach a deal and have been working without a contract for the past few months, the union said.

“Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals,” union President Mary Turner said in a statement.

When Minnesota nurses went on a one-day strike in 2010, hospitals hired 2,800 replacement nurses, called in extra non-union staff and reduced patient levels. Some hospitals rescheduled elective surgeries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is the Democratic Party’s candidate to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green defeated U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano in Saturday’s primary election. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year terms and is not eligible to run for re-election. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state. Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn.

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

Democrats have pushed their landmark climate and health care bill through Congress, handing an election-year victory to President Joe Biden. The House approved the bill over solid Republican opposition Friday, five days after the Senate did the same. The vote means a win for Biden that until late July seemed out of reach. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social legislation that failed in Congress last year. But after long, bitter talks, Democrats agreed to a smaller but still substantive compromise. It includes Washington's biggest ever effort on climate change, pharmaceutical price curbs and tax boosts on big corporations, long-held party goals.

Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis

Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis

A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco’s opioid crisis for over-dispensing opioids for years without proper oversight and failing to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu says the pharmacy chain failed to track opioid prescriptions, prevented pharmacists from properly vetting prescriptions and missed red flags about over-prescribing doctors. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that for 15 years, Walgreens dispensed hundreds of thousands of pills, eventually contributing to the city's hospitals being overwhelmed with opioid patients. Walgreens said it would appeal the ruling, which it said was not supported by “the facts and the law.”

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID to boost accuracy

FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID to boost accuracy

New U.S. recommendations call for three home tests for people exposed to COVID-19 to improve accuracy. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. But the agency says new studies suggest that protocol can miss too many infections. That could result in people spreading the coronavirus to others, especially if they don’t develop symptoms. The new guidance announced Thursday applies to people without symptoms who think they may have been exposed. People with symptoms can continue using two tests spaced 48 hours apart.

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state's office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana have failed to pass in the Republican-led Legislature, so advocates are turning to voters for approval. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Another Missouri proposal that would allow ranked-choice voting failed to make it on the ballot.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about Polio symptoms and prevention as cases rise in NYC and London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News