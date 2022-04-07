 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Mississippi egg producer: Bird flu brings higher egg prices

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company that produces eggs in more than a dozen states says it has seen a significant impact on prices since the outbreak of bird flu.

The avian influenza virus is having a significant impact on egg prices, WAPT-TV reported.

Egg prices have jumped about $2 over the past three weeks compared to the same time last year, said Max Bowman, chief financial officer and vice president of Jackson-based Cal Maine Foods Inc.

Across the U.S., farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds due to bird flu. Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.

The cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAPT-TV.

