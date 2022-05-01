 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89

  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dr. Morton Mower, a former Maryland-based cardiologist who helped invent an automatic implantable defibrillator that has helped countless heart patients live longer and healthier, has died at age 89.

Funeral services were held Wednesday for Mower, who died two days earlier of cancer at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, The Baltimore Sun reported. The Maryland native had moved to Colorado about a decade ago.

Mower and Dr. Michel Mirowski, both colleagues at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, began working in 1969 on developing a miniature defibrillator that could be implanted into a patient. The device would correct a patient’s over-rapid or inefficient heartbeat with an electric shock to resume its regular rhythm.

“It was the talk of the whole hospital that these two crazy guys are going to put in an automatic defibrillator,” Mower said in a 2015 interview with The Lancet medical journal. “If something had gone awry, we would have never lived it down. We were these two crazy guys who wanted to put a time bomb in people’s chests, so to speak.”

People are also reading…

The physicians had, in a matter of months, a model of an automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillator for demonstration. But it wasn’t until 1980 that the device was implanted into a human at Johns Hopkins Hospital, the newspaper reported.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the device in 1985. Both doctors shared the patent for the device, the technology of which was sold to pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. Mower later became director of medical research for the Eli Lilly division that produced the implantable cardioverter defibrillator, according to the newspaper.

“I think Morty had as much influence successfully finding a treatment for sudden death as anyone in our profession,” said Dr. David Cannom, a retired Los Angeles cardiologist and longtime friend.

The device “proved that it was better than medication in treating arrhythmia, and they did this against all odds at a small hospital in Baltimore,” Cannom added. “And for the past 40 years, it has proven that its reliable ... and has saved hundreds of thousand patients’ lives.”

Mower, a Baltimore native who grew up in Frederick, attended Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He worked at Baltimore hospitals and served in the Army before beginning his professional career at Sinai in 1966 as a co-investigator of its Coronary Drug Project. He was chief or acting chief of cardiology at the hospital for several years in the 1970s and 1980s. Sinai Hospital named a medical office building for him in 2005.

Later in his career, he was a consultant or executive for several medical companies.

“He continued his research and worked up until his death,” his son, Mark Mower, of Beverly Hills, California, wrote in an email to the newspaper. “He never wanted to waste a moment of his life.”

Mower received many awards, including a 2002 induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. He also was involved in Jewish charitable organizations.

In addition to his son, Mower is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tobia; a daughter, Sobin Sara Mower of Denver; and three grandchildren.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has promised to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. Paul spoke to supporters at a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky. The libertarian-leaning Republican is seeking a third term this year in Kentucky. He says he’s in line to assume a committee chairmanship if the GOP wins Senate control after the November election. With that power, he promised to “get to the bottom of where this virus came from.” U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of COVID-19 but believe China’s leaders didn’t know about the virus before the start of the pandemic.

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs. Brown is a Democrat who isn't running for reelection this year because of term limits. She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime. However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests. The governor's office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

As Russian forces intensify their shelling of eastern Ukraine, more people are leaving their homes in search of safety. In Pokrovsk, a town in the Donetsk region, people lined up Tuesday to board a train headed to the far west of the country along the border with Hungary and Slovakia. One person was lifted onto the train in a wheelchair, another on a stretcher. The passengers took with them cats, dogs, a few bags and boxes, and the memory of those who did not flee in time. Mykola Kharchenko says his daughter was fatally hit with shrapnel on the doorstep of a basement during shelling Monday. The 74-year-old Kharchenko says his village of Vremivka was under heavy fire for four days and everything was destroyed.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

European countries that are dependent on Russian imports are looking to get greater access to the global natural gas market through a new pipeline that crosses a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria. The pipeline is nearing completion, and it would ensure that large volumes of gas flows between the two countries in both directions. The project is seen as an urgent priority following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and decision this week to cut off gas supplies to European Union members Poland and Bulgaria. The 180-kilometer (110-mile) Greece-Bulgaria pipeline connection is the first of several planned interconnectors as EU members scramble to edit their energy mixes to reduce reliance on Russia.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News