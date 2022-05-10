 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP breaking

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump should the Tesla CEO complete his accepted offer to acquire the social media company for $44 billion.

Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said. “So I think this may end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”

Musk has repeatedly criticized Twitter’s content moderation decisions, including the Trump ban, but had mostly avoided saying what he would do about Trump’s account until he was pressed for more details Tuesday by Peter Campbell, a Financial Times automotive correspondent. Twitter banned Trump's account in January 2021 for “incitement of violence” following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

People are also reading…

Europe Musk Twitter

FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Elon Musk, who’s offering to buy Twitter, has given his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief. In a video tweeted late Monday, May 9 by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Musk said the two had a “great discussion” and he agrees with the bloc’s online regulations.

Trump has previously said that he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Musk’s remarks.

While Trump was president, his Twitter persona functioned as a mix of policy announcements, often out of the blue; complaints about the media; disparagement of women, minorities and his perceived enemies; and praise for his supporters, replete with exclamation marks, all-caps, and one-word declarations such as “Sad!”

He fired numerous officials on Twitter and his posts, like his speeches at rallies, were a torrent of misinformation.

In announcing Trump's ban, Twitter said Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Musk’s remarks raise questions about whether those banned besides Trump could also return. The long list of people banned from Twitter includes QAnon loyalists, COVID deniers, neo-Nazis and former reality star Tila Tequila, who was suspended for hate speech.

Other Trump allies kicked off Twitter include Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was permanently banned in January for repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccine safety.

White supremacist David Duke and the often violent Proud Boys organization have been banned, along with far-right trolls like one who goes by the name Baked Alaska, who promoted anti-Semitic tropes and faces charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.

Conspiracy theorists also have been eliminated. David Icke was kicked off the platform two years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, including claims that Jews and 5G towers were behind the pandemic. Icke is a prominent advocate of the belief that a race of lizard people have taken over the Earth by posing as human leaders.

Alex Jones, the creator of Infowars, was permanently banned in 2018 for abusive behavior. Last year, Jones lost a defamation case filed by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting over Jones’ repeated claims that the shooting was fake.

Twitter, Musk said Tuesday, currently has a strong bias to the left, largely because it is located in San Francisco. This alleged bias prevents it from building trust in the rest of the U.S. and the world, he said: “It’s far too random and I think Twitter needs to be much more even handed.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk's comments.

Earlier, Musk said he supported a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc's single market chief.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he outlined to Musk how the bloc’s online regulations aim to uphold free speech while also making sure whatever is illegal “will be forbidden in the digital space,” which Musk “fully agreed with.”

In a video Breton tweeted late Monday, Musk said the two had a “great discussion" and that he agrees with the Digital Services Act, which is expected to get final approval later this year. It will make big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta police their platforms more strictly for illegal or harmful content like hate speech and disinformation or face billions in fines.

See all of AP’s tech coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/technology.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Vice President Kamala Harris has urged graduates of Tennessee State University to apply their leadership skills to help tackle the many challenges posed by an unsettled world. Harris gave the undergraduate commencement speech Saturday at the historically Black university in Nashville. She told the graduates they stand “on the brink of a new frontier.” She pointed to the prospects of more breakthroughs in technology and medical research. But with war raging in Ukraine, risks from climate change and basic freedoms under threat in the United States, she says graduates are stepping off into an uncertain future.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls

Former Vice President Mike Pence says a leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide could have favorable impacts for anti-abortion candidates in midterm elections across the country. Pence spoke Thursday night at a fundraiser for a crisis pregnancy center in South Carolina. He says he feels Americans are "looking for women and men who are willing to stand up unapologetically for the cause of life this year and in the years to come.” The early-voting state and its white Evangelical Christian voters would be a critical base of support if Pence seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. This is his second visit to the state in less than a week. 

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

For the first time, the U.S. came close to providing health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. But it was for just one condition — COVID-19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up. Lack of an insurance card could become a barrier to timely care for COVID. A $20 billion government program that paid the pandemic bills of uninsured people has been shut down. Special Medicaid COVID coverage likely faces its last months. But the virus is not contained. And safety-net hospitals and clinics are seeing sharply higher operating costs. They fear they won’t be prepared if there’s another surge.

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

When a draft of the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in the Mississippi abortion case was leaked late Monday, the potential outcome — the overruling of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — was not a surprise. Even before oral arguments in the current case were heard, the justices had revealed themselves. They had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. One justice, Clarence Thomas, has openly called for overruling Roe and Casey. 

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

The deepest fears of some New Yorkers are crawling to the surface as the metropolis continues its recovery from the pandemic. As diners shunned the indoors for outdoor dining, so did the city’s rats in numbers that data suggests have been the highest in more than a decade. As conditions improve, both populations are rebounding. So far this year, people have called in some 7,400 rat sightings to the city's service request line. That's the most ever for the first four months of the year. Mayor Eric Adams is hoping that padlocked curbside garbage bins will help spiff up streets and keep rodents away from trash.

Watch Now: Related Video

Handheld mini drone captures perfect selfies and videos for your Snapchat app

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News