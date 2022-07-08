 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC cottage elevator safety among 19 bills that Cooper signs

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mandated safety improvements for elevators inside North Carolina vacation cottages following a child's death last year are among another 19 bills that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Friday.

With another 11 bills signed on Thursday, Cooper cleared from his desk all but a handful of measures that the General Assembly left him last week when it adjourned.

The Democratic governor now has until Monday night to act on the seven remaining bills, which include spending adjustments to the state budget for the coming year and an effort by Republicans to force local sheriffs to assist federal immigration agents interested in picking up defendants. Any bill that he doesn't sign or veto by then will become law automatically.

Among Friday's signed legislation is a law named in memory of Weston Androw, a 7-year-old Ohio boy who died in July 2021 at a vacation rental on the Outer Banks when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft.

People are also reading…

Starting Oct. 1, landlords of these cottages or similar short-term rentals must reduce the gap between landing and car doors for elevators to no more than 4 inches (10.2 centimeters), such as by installing a space guard on the landing door.

The bill also sets minimum force requirements on elevator car doors and gates. The landlord must document the improvements with the state Insurance Department.

“While this action sadly can’t reverse the tragedy that killed Weston Androw, it does mean better protection to prevent future injuries and deaths,” Cooper said in a news release,

Other bills that Cooper signed Friday include the legislature's annual agriculture measure, and one that makes permanent the ability for some qualified notaries to perform duties when the applicant is communicating with them by live video. Such exceptions were permitted initially as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Another of Friday's signed bills also prepares for a Sept. 1 statewide shift from paper death certificates to electronic death records filed by medical examiners and funeral directors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

Google will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics and other places that could trigger legal problems now that the U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for states to ban the termination of pregnancies. The company behind the internet’s dominant internet search engine and Android phone software outlined the new privacy protections in a Friday blog post. Other places Google plans to erase from location histories include counseling centers and fertility centers. The move is made as Google and other Big Tech companies face escalating pressure to safeguard the sensitive personal information collected through their products.

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Although fish and seafood consumption is on the rise in the U.S., the number of Midwest aquaculture farms is declining, and many fish producers say they face challenges getting their produce to consumers. Experts maintain the region could be a strong aquaculture producer, but the number of aquaculture farms in the Midwest has fallen from a decade ago. Joseph Morris, a former director of the North Central Regional Aquaculture Center at Iowa State University, notes problems with marketing, fish processing and high labor costs. Amy Shambach, with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, says aquaculture produce from the Midwest also must compete with cheaper, imported seafood.

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world’s safest countries has stunned leaders and drawn condemnation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed the attack as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

The White House says President Joe Biden will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, with whom Biden served in the Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination that was administered in the U.S. Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe.

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

TUESDAY, July 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked a recent Listeria outbreak to ice cream made by Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 68: 5 tips to help tackle higher credit card interest rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News