 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

ND company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Despite millions of dollars in promised subsidies, a unit of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

WBI Energy, a subsidiary of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group, said the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs.

In a letter to North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad, the company said materials and construction costs have risen up to 50% in just the past nine months.

“The recent and potential future inflationary pressure presents a significant challenge to a large-scale pipeline project from western to eastern North Dakota,” the company said. “This challenge is further compounded by the fact that the actual construction of a major pipeline project, if it were to proceed, would occur four to five years in the future, following an uncertain siting/regulatory process.”

People are also reading…

The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct such a trans-state pipeline for natural gas, which is a byproduct of oil production. The idea, backed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, was to help cut down on the wasteful flaring at well sites, and pipe it to communities in the gas-poor eastern part of the state, hoping to spur industrial development.

Applications for the money ended Monday.

Only Viking Gas Transmission, a subsidiary of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, applied for the grants, Kringstad said. The company wants $10 million to build a 12-mile pipeline that would link to its existing pipeline in western Minnesota to provide gas to the Grand Forks area.

Viking said the total cost of its project is $26 million.

WBI Energy has not disclosed its estimate of building a trans-state natural gas pipeline.

Kringstad said the unused grant money likely will “go back to the Legislature for reappropriation.”

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the state “will continue working toward solutions to bring natural gas from western to eastern North Dakota.”

WBI Energy owns and operates more than 3,700 miles of transmission and storage pipelines in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Montana and Wyoming. The company said 1,545 miles of its pipelines are in North Dakota.

WBI Energy said the costs of securing pipeline right-of-way are estimated to be 25% higher than its previous pipeline projects “and frequently exceed recent market values for the purchase and sale of land in rural North Dakota.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

For travelers going to southern Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions before Europe’s peak summer tourist season as life increasingly returns to normal after the pandemic. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced Sunday it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for wearing face masks during flights and at airports. Air travelers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery. Italy did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. Visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated ordeal. 

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has promised to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. Paul spoke to supporters at a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky. The libertarian-leaning Republican is seeking a third term this year in Kentucky. He says he’s in line to assume a committee chairmanship if the GOP wins Senate control after the November election. With that power, he promised to “get to the bottom of where this virus came from.” U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of COVID-19 but believe China’s leaders didn’t know about the virus before the start of the pandemic.

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

European countries that are dependent on Russian imports are looking to get greater access to the global natural gas market through a new pipeline that crosses a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria. The pipeline is nearing completion, and it would ensure that large volumes of gas flows between the two countries in both directions. The project is seen as an urgent priority following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and decision this week to cut off gas supplies to European Union members Poland and Bulgaria. The 180-kilometer (110-mile) Greece-Bulgaria pipeline connection is the first of several planned interconnectors as EU members scramble to edit their energy mixes to reduce reliance on Russia.

Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion's big night

Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion's big night

The Met Gala is back. The annual extravaganza with the most dazzling red carpet in the world of fashion returns Monday. The evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Vogue’s Anna Wintour running the whole shebang as usual. The theme: “Gilded glamour,” which should bring out some dressy period-style gowns on the carpet (viewable this year on livestream) that would go well on HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” The sartorial theme stems from the spring fashion exhibit: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the historical roots of American fashion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News