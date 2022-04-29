New Mexico's Gathering of Nations powwow back after pandemic

As Russian forces intensify their shelling of eastern Ukraine, more people are leaving their homes in search of safety. In Pokrovsk, a town in the Donetsk region, people lined up Tuesday to board a train headed to the far west of the country along the border with Hungary and Slovakia. One person was lifted onto the train in a wheelchair, another on a stretcher. The passengers took with them cats, dogs, a few bags and boxes, and the memory of those who did not flee in time. Mykola Kharchenko says his daughter was fatally hit with shrapnel on the doorstep of a basement during shelling Monday. The 74-year-old Kharchenko says his village of Vremivka was under heavy fire for four days and everything was destroyed.