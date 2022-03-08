 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Noem's SD vaccine exemption bill derailed amid GOP infight

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican legislative proposals to allow South Dakota employees to gain exemptions from their employers' COVID-19 vaccine requirement were derailed Tuesday after lawmakers couldn't find agreement on competing proposals from Gov. Kristi Noem and House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

The two officials are both Republicans but have clashed in recent months and brought differing proposals to allow exemptions from employers' vaccine mandates. After Republican lawmakers from the House and Senate couldn't find agreement between differing versions of a bill, both versions were left all but dead.

The intra-party squabble comes as the state’s vaccination rate of 60% of people fully vaccinated lags behind the nationwide rate of 65%.

Noem’s bill would have allowed employees to cite either a medical exemption, religious grounds for refusal or a test showing antibodies against COVID-19 in the last six months. But after that passed the Senate, the House, led by Gosch, rewrote Noem's bill to allow employees to cite any objection of their conscience.

A committee of six Republicans appointed to find agreement between the House and Senate versions of the bill dissolved Tuesday, leaving Noem’s proposal with little chance of passage this year, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

House lawmakers took issue with a clause in Noem's bill that would have allowed businesses to opt out of the law if it created “undue hardship” for the business.

The governor and a group of House Republicans have exchanged barbs for months over competing proposals to allow employees to gain exemptions from vaccination requirements, with a group of House conservatives pushing broader exemptions.

“Those words in this bill make it worth about as much as the paper it’s printed on,” Gosch said, referring to the employer hardship clause.

Senators also refused to budge on the bill, arguing that Noem's version was a compromise between individual and business rights.

President Joe Biden’s administration pushed vaccine mandates through employers last year to boost the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

South Dakota has seen a decrease in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 120 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, marking a decline from January when the number topped 400 — the highest rate in over a year.

