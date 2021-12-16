 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Norway's central bank raises key policy interest rate

  • 0

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank on Thursday raised its key policy interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, citing the upswing in the economy that it said was likely to continue.

If the growth continues, the bank is expected to make more rate increases next year, officials said.

“There is considerable uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and its effects on the economy. But if economic developments evolve broadly in line with the projections, the policy rate will most likely be raised in March,” Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said.

It comes as consumer prices rose 5.1% over the past year, according to Statistics Norway.

Olsen noted that in recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have reached a new peak since the beginning of the pandemic. That, along with restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, were expected to hurt economic activity in the short term, Olsen said.

“When infection rates subside further out and containment measures are eased, the economic upswing will likely continue,” he said. “Rising wage growth and higher imported goods inflation is expected to push up underlying inflation ahead.”

People are also reading…

The interest rate increase, which takes effect Friday, comes the same day other central banks — including the European Central Bank and Bank of England — issue decisions amid high inflation and worries about the new omicron variant of the virus.

Oil-rich Norway is not part of the European Union, though it has a close economic relationship with the bloc.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling that the city they fell in love with is in decline.

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes. Then, he launched into an anti-vaccine rant. Democrats “drank the Kool-Aid,” he told people assembled for a far right conference, branded as standing for “health and freedom.”

Thousands in Oregon face eviction as lawmakers scramble

Thousands in Oregon face eviction as lawmakers scramble

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Inside Musonda Mwango’s Portland apartment are details of his life that have transformed the property into a home. His guitars hang in the corner where he composes music, Christmas decorations adorn the walls, and pictures of his three children — who live with him — are proudly displayed.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ensure you stick with your New Year's resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News