 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nov. retail sales up modest 0.3% as Americans keep spending

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) —

Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores.

Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected. Holiday shopping may have pumped up last month's numbers, and drew from November's, with news of shortages and supply chain backups in headlines.

Online sales were unchanged last month, while sales at department stores fell 5.4%. Electronics stores also saw a dip, posting a 4.6% decline. Restaurant sales rose 1%, while business at food and beverage stores was up 1.3%.

Sales rose even with retailers facing a host of challenges. Many have had to sharply increase pay to find and keep workers, which increases the cost of doing business. And some are scrambling to fill shelves with supply chains still backed up as countries emerge from the worst of the pandemic.

People are also reading…

But the slowdown from October to November also may hint at the effect of rising prices.

The U.S. reported last week that that consumer prices jumped 6.8% over the past year — the biggest surge in almost four decades. Some of the largest cost spikes have been for things that consumers would be very aware of such as food, gasoline, homes, cars and clothing.

U.S. households, on average, are earning higher incomes than they did before the pandemic. Wages and salaries grew 4.2% in September compared with a year earlier, the largest annual increase in two decades of records. And the government provided a $1,400 stimulus check to all households in March as well as a $300-a-week unemployment aid supplement from March to September. Most households with children began receiving the $300 monthly child tax credit in July.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, said this month that the holiday shopping season appears to be on pace to exceed its sales growth forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% despite all of the challenges this year, from a new variant of the coronavirus, to soaring inflation.

Holiday sales increased 8.2% in 2020 compared with the previous year when shoppers, locked down during the early part of the pandemic, splurged on pajamas and home goods, mostly online.

The retail report released Wednesday covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets.

AP Economics writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to the report.

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling that the city they fell in love with is in decline.

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

Thousands in Oregon face eviction as lawmakers scramble

Thousands in Oregon face eviction as lawmakers scramble

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Inside Musonda Mwango’s Portland apartment are details of his life that have transformed the property into a home. His guitars hang in the corner where he composes music, Christmas decorations adorn the walls, and pictures of his three children — who live with him — are proudly displayed.

Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News