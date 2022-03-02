 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nurses at Providence hospital vote to unionize by 2-1 margin

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nurses voted to unionize by about a 2-1 margin at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, union organizers said.

The wide margin of victory illustrates the nurses' “deep dissatisfaction” with management, said Lynn Blais, president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals.

The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that around 220 nurses at Roger Williams will join UNAP, union spokesperson Brad Dufault said. UNAP is the largest health care union in the state, and represents around 7,000 health care workers across Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont.

Roger Williams Medical Center is operated by CharterCARE, which also runs Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. The company is owned and managed by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Otis Brown, a CharterCARE spokesperson, told the newspaper that the hospital will “negotiate a fair and equitable contract for employees and our hospital,” adding “We look forward to positive collaboration with the nurses’ new union.”

People are also reading…

According to Blais, the two for-profit hospitals are for sale. Brown has not responded in weeks to requests by the Globe for comment on a potential sale.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Boston Globe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — In good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that hardly differs over the decades. In their State of the Union speeches, they declare “the state of our union is strong" or words very much like it.

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

Republicans help defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

Republicans help defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Republicans in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front on Thursday to defeat a measure that would have banned manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to stop competing with peers and start connecting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News