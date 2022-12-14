 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nurses ratify contracts at 15 Twin Cities, Duluth hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota nurses announced Wednesday that they've ratified contracts that averted threated strikes at 15 Minneapiolis-St. Paul area and Duluth hospitals.

The Minnesota Nurses Association said the 17% to 18% pay increases over three years should boost retention and dissuade burned-out nurses from quitting, but that more work is needed to address worsening staffing shortages.

Minnesota hospitals have been under stress this winter as the shrinking pool of nurses collided with rising numbers of patients with COVID-19, influenza and other seasonal illnesses and injuries, the Star Tribune reported.

Health system executives had said a strike at such a vulnerable time would be dangerous and negotiated in marathon sessions last week to reach a deal. The union then called off plans to strike starting this week,

People are also reading…

“We believe the contracts are fair and address the priorities of both parties,” Allina Health, which reached contracts for nurses at its Abbott Northwestern, Mercy and United hospitals, said in a statement.

Other hospitals in the Twin Cities with new nursing contracts include Children’s Minnesota, Methodist, North Memorial Health, M Health Fairview Southdale, St. John’s and the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in Duluth also reached deals.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is a Ban on Menthols Enough to Thwart Big Tobacco?

Is a Ban on Menthols Enough to Thwart Big Tobacco?

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say.

Merck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress

Merck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress

Moderna’s stock soared Tuesday after the COVID-19 vaccine maker detailed progress in developing another potential preventive shot for a deadly form of skin cancer. The company said a melanoma vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical giant Merck fared well in a small study of patients who have had the cancer surgically removed. The drugmakers said a combination of the vaccine and Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda led to a statistically significant improvement in survival before the cancer returned in patients with advanced melanoma. That combination was compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage clinical trial of 157 patients.

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter relaunches verification with blue, grey and gold checkmarks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News