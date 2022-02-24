 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ohio high court hears lawsuit over company's COVID losses

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio business says its insurance company must compensate it for financial losses suffered during a pandemic-related shutdown. The insurance company refused to pay, saying its policy didn't cover such losses. The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments from both sides this month.

At issue before the court is a policy purchased by Neuro-Communication Services Inc., a northeastern Ohio audiology company, from the Cincinnati Insurance Co. The company was closed from March 23, 2020, until May 4, 2020, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down businesses in the early days of the pandemic, and suffered “significant income losses,” according to a court filing that doesn’t specify an amount.

Those losses should be covered by the “all-risk” policy the company purchased from Cincinnati Insurance, company attorneys argued in an August court filing.

In oral arguments before the state high court earlier this month, an attorney for Neuro-Communication Services likened the virus to a dangerous element such as mold infiltrating a business.

People are also reading…

Such an infiltration “constitutes direct physical loss or damage to property,” attorney Nick DiCello said during oral arguments on Feb. 8.

But lawyers for Cincinnati Insurance say the policy covers only accidental physical loss to Neuro-Communication's property, not financial setbacks caused by closing because of the coronavirus.

The flu, though less serious, arrives every year, but property isn't replaced or repaired in reaction, Daniel Litchfield, an attorney representing the insurance company, said during oral arguments. Similarly, the coronavirus hurts people but doesn't alter buildings, he said.

“It would be absurd, for instance, to determine that as a matter of law a building suffered direct physical loss or damage because a virus is generally present in the community, just as the flu is generally present in the community during a season, every year,” Litchfield said.

More than 250 courts nationally have considered and rejected similar insurance claims for COVID-19 damages, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, which says allowing coronavirus claims could be financially ruinous to the insurance industry.

But focusing on physical damage ignores the “unprecedented losses” suffered by the restaurant industry that go beyond physical damage, according to the Restaurant Law Center, which urged the court to side with Neuro-Communication Services.

On Wednesday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected equivalent arguments by seven Michigan restaurant companies that also sought compensation from Cincinnati Insurance.

The businesses contended their losses were similar to those compensated after shutdown orders during unrest in Detroit in 1967 and 1968. But a three-judge panel disagreed, saying those orders eliminated all access to businesses, whereas the state's 2020 order encouraged restaurants to remain operational for pick-up and delivery.

In its ruling, the appeals court upheld a lower court's finding that “the mere presence of the virus on the physical structure of the premises does not amount to direct physical loss.”

In the Ohio Supreme Court case, justices seemed skeptical of the audiology company's arguments. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor noted that if the podium DiCello stood before in the courtroom was contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, a swipe of a bleach wipe would fix it.

DiCello argued the podium could be re-contaminated. “The question is when does the period of restoration end for this podium?” he said.

“You wipe it off, it still exists,” Justice Sharon Kennedy said. “It’s unmarred, it’s unharmed, I’m struggling with how you define that as property damage?”

For the period their property was unavailable, Neuro-Communication was “deprived of the effective use of it,” DiCello said.

A decision isn't expected for months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials on Tuesday accused a conservative financial news website with a significant American readership of amplifying Kremlin propaganda and alleged five media outlets targeting Ukrainians have taken direction from Russian spies.

Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis

Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, announced Saturday she was leaving an Arizona hospital after being treated for appendicitis.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old.

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The power of chess during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News