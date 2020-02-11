Paula Przywojski: Eating Heart Healthy the Mediterranean Way

Relax and enjoy eating: Sit at a table for at least two lunches or dinners per week. Take at least 20 minutes to enjoy those meals and try to eat as many meals as possible with family and friends!

You may not be able to achieve these eating goals all at once! Make small, gradual changes that are realistic for you and your family. As you can see, eating more plant based foods and less meat is a main factor in the Mediterranean diet. These plant based foods are carbohydrate rich. These are the “healthy carbs” vs junk foods carbs, like sweets and processed snack foods like crackers, pretzels, and chips.