Philly, Pittsburgh DAs lose round in opioid settlement suit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The district attorneys for Philadelphia and Allegheny County have lost a round in their legal challenge of the $26 billion national opioid settlement, with a Pennsylvania appeals court ruling Friday that their suit against the state attorney general was premature.

The prosecutors want the right to continue with their own lawsuits against the drug industry, saying the national settlement would pay their communities only a fraction of the money needed to cover the epidemic's financial toll. They had asked the court to rule that Attorney General Josh Shapiro has no authority to bind them to the settlement.

Commonwealth Court ruled Friday that because the national settlement has yet to be finalized, the prosecutors' challenge cannot be heard.

“Unless and until” the agreement is ratified and affects “the DAs’ rights in a substantial and concrete manner, any opinion that this court would issue at this stage of the proceedings would be an impermissible advisory opinion,” the court ruled.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner planned to comment later, a spokesperson said. A message was sent to the office of Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala Jr. seeking comment.

Last year, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the three largest U.S. drug distribution companies announced a $26 billion settlement with state and local governments to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits. An overwhelming majority of governments have signed on. The defendants can still back out before the agreement is finalized.

In Pennsylvania, Shapiro announced last week that as of the Jan. 26 deadline to sign on, all 67 counties had decided to join the settlement. He said Pennsylvania is slated to receive about $1 billion.

Kranser had previously called the settlement a “sellout," saying it failed to hold opioid distributors and manufacturers sufficiently accountable for the damage they have caused in Philadelphia and elsewhere.

