Planned North Las Vegas medical campus to include hospital

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A planned new medical campus in North Las Vegas will include at least one new hospital, medical research and specialty care facilities and hotel, restaurant and retail operations.

The City Council in early March approved selling the 135-acre (54-hectare) site near the existing Veteran Affairs hospital for nearly $37 million to a unit of Salt Lake City-based Pacific Group.

The council is expected to vote in late April on a master development agreement for the project, which would take up to 10 years to complete.

“This will help really put North Las Vegas on the map,” Mayor John Lee said Wednesday of the project, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

It would quadruple the number of hospital beds in North Las Vegas. The city, which has a population of over 260,000, has just 209 now.

Pacific Group has proposed a $4 billion-to-$5 billion investment over three phases that would add 740 hospital beds, including a main hospital and potentially children’s and women’s hospitals, along with medical office and technology research space, according to its project submission to the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

