 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Poland Coal Mine Blast

A police car and a firefighters' truck before the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, southern Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, where two underground methane explosions killed five people and injured more than 20 early Wednesday.

 STR - stringer, AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two methane explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland killed five people and injured more than 20 early Wednesday, the Polish prime minister said. Seven others were missing.

The first blast took place shortly after midnight about 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) under the surface at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters outside the mine's office building.

Morawiecki said a rescue operation was launched immediately, but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, and communication was lost with some of the rescuers.

The operation was suspended due to the resulting fire and dangerous conditions. Experts were evaluating the possibility of resuming the rescue mission.

The mine, close to the Czech border, is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation.

More than 20 people, including rescuers, were hospitalized with severe burns, the prime minister said. Doctors at the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, which specializes in treating burns and victims of mining accidents, said some of the patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies.

People are also reading…

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that one of the 5 dead had been among the 11 injured who were brought to the Siemianowice hospital in most serious condition. Other injured people were taken to other hospitals in the region.

Rescue workers were are among the victims of the explosions, Morawiecki said.

“A tragedy happened here today,” he said as he offered sympathy to the families and stressed the dangerous nature of coal mining work.

Poland relies on its own and imported coal for almost 70% of its energy, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental organizations concerned about CO2 emissions and climate change.

Most coal mines are located in the southern Silesia region. Many are at risk of explosions from the sudden release of methane.

The government recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May. The action is part of Poland's drive to wean off dependence on Russian energy sources, but also comes in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality. That's according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding discussions of racism and sexuality, not cutting them back. Roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. But there are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments. In the Virginia governor’s race last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin won after campaigning on boosting parental involvement in schools.

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their face covering requirements. The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses to the ruling. The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement. 

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: How often do Americans eat candy?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News