 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Poland: Minister backs worker COVID documents as cases rise

  • 0

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health minister spoke Wednesday in favor of making COVID-19 certificates mandatory for employees.

The country is reporting a surge in coronavirus infections, including over 30,000 new cases in 24 hours, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said, noting that 20% involve the highly contagious omicron variant.

Poland currently has some 31,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and the current infection rate posed a “great risk to the efficiency of the health care system,” he said.

Niedzielski backed a draft regulation that would require workers to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to their employers. The right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also backs the plan.

Niedzielski said the certificates, coupled with people working remotely when possible, were seen as a better option for fighting the pandemic than a lockdown.

Some 56.6% of Poland's population of 38 million is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and almost 9 million people have received booster shots. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported almost 4.4 million cases and over 103,000 deaths.

People are also reading…

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too.

UK leader's office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader's office apologizes for party before royal funeral

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson's office apologized to the royal family on Friday for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year — the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.

Watch Now: Related Video

How people form opinions about others based on their online profiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News