 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan

  • Updated
  • 0

MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back.

After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers.

After a lot of pandemic talk of how the fashion system needed to change -- that is, slow down -- few have been able to resist returning to the world as they knew it. This week’s runway shows will close with the return of another Milan tradition: the Green Carpet Awards to recognize advances in sustainability.

Here are some highlights from Thursday's shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer.

PRADA EXPLORES CRUDE SILK

The latest collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explores the space between minimalism and decorations, with clean silhouettes and transparent materials.

People are also reading…

The collection starts with form-fitting, slightly cropped bodysuits crafted from poplin shirting, in industrial colors like gray and ivory. They are worn under boxy jackets and longer opera coats, then finally, a loose-fitting dress in crude silk and pretty lace detailing, suggestive of a night dress.

‘The clothes are about simplicity, with no unnecessary complication,’’ Prada said in show notes. ‘’ Politically, theoretically, aesthetically, we are drawn to these notions again and again. The idea of directness.’’

The silhouette was simple. Dresses wrap around the body, as casually as a towel after a shower. Transparent, tissue-y overcoats gave a sense of lightness. Naive applique flowers decorate handbags and jackets, at times holding in place a trailing tail of fabric.

Even with the feminine touches, androgyny underlined the collection, in particularly in the Prada uniform looks: jumpsuits, slim trousers and jackets. Shoes were snub-toed Mary Janes or loafers. Bags of the season included the Prada inverted triangle handbag and large shoppers in contrasting pink or lime.

‘’More than any other collection, this one is filled with different views. There’s a mirror of cinema in the collection, of witnessing fragments of a larger whole,’’ Simons said.

MAX MARA GETS LOST IN THOUGHT

The Max Mara silhouette for next season evokes feminine modernity, with voluminous mariner trousers and skirts that flair from snug at the hip into a cascading torrent of swishing movement. The volumes -- evident also in boxy jackets and oversized coats -- are balanced by shoulder-baring halters and crop tops.

Creative director Ian Griffiths said he took cues from 1930s female intellectuals on the French Riviera, citing Renee Perle, the muse and lover of photographer Jacques-Henri Lartigue, and architect Eileen Gray. There is a purposeful androgyny in the collection, with David Bowie in loose 1980s trousers appearing on Griffith’s mood board.

They are looks that invite contemplation, while offering unrestrained movement for a woman intent on intellectual pursuits.

Max Mara presented a neutral color for next season, in raw linen that can range from gray to khaki, which was set off by soothing, sun-faded shades of yellow, green and blue, creating a harmonious trio in a baggy overcoat over swimsuit combo, finished with a knit bathing cap.

Bags are large enough for a weekend getaway. Shoes are platform sandals. And hats feature oversized brims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack against Ukraine despite its latest counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that there was no need to revise it. Putin says “we aren’t in a rush,” adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Russian forces to withdraw from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week, Putin replied: “Let’s see how it develops and how it ends.”

NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

New York City will lift its private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Nov. 1 but will continue to require city employees to be vaccinated against the virus. Mayor Eric Adams announced the relaxation of vaccine rules for private employers Tuesday. The city began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021. The end of the mandate is another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms after being devastated by the virus in 2020. Vaccination will still be required for municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers.

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

Former White House press secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has been released from a hospital following surgery for thyroid cancer. Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere said Sanders was released Saturday and will recover at home. Sanders announced Friday that she underwent surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and planned to return to the campaign trail soon. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019. She faces Democratic nominee Chris Jones for governor in the solidly Republican state. Her father is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That's the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there's a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have closed their borders to most Russians in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports or cultural purposes will not be allowed in even if they hold valid visas for the European Union’s checks-free Schengen Area. Poland plans to stop admitting Russian citizens on Sept. 26. The prime ministers of the four nations agreed on the ban this month, saying it would protect the EU's security. Lithuania's prime minister said Monday that it's “unacceptable that people who support the war can freely travel around the world.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The ideal humidity level for your home (and why it matters)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News