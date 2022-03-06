 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Purdue prof gets $1M for rapid test for African swine fever

  • 0

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University researcher has landed a $1 million grant to boost his work on a rapid test for detecting African swine fever.

The funding for Mohit Verma, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, was included in the U.S. Farm Bill to help enhance the nation’s ability to develop rapid tests for high-consequence diseases, the Journal & Courier reported.

Verma is collaborating with two other Purdue researchers to develop a portable paper-strip test for African swine fever, which he calls “a devastating disease.”

Verma said that when an outbreak of African swine fever hit farms in China a few years ago “it wiped out 50% of the country’s pig population."

Developing a rapid test that can be done in the field for the virus that causes the fever is important because “hours, even minutes, matter in containing it,” he said.

People are also reading…

Within the cartridge of the rapid test, a saliva or blood sample will be mixed with primers and reagents, developed by Verma and his team, and gently heated. A paper strip will then change color if African swine fever DNA is present, Verma said.

“We want the test to be easy for farmers and veterinarians, and for the pigs,” he said in Purdue news release. “Our hope is to create something affordable and accessible that could be broadly used in the U.S. and throughout the world.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Journal and Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year's race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while.

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

A Texas judge on Wednesday blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirmation treatments, but stopped short of preventing the state from looking into other reports about children receiving similar care.

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

As guest workers increase, so do concerns of wage cheating

As guest workers increase, so do concerns of wage cheating

For Maribel Hernández, falling ill with COVID-19 at a Louisiana crawfish processor and losing her job was terrible enough. But the Mexican guest worker was in for another shock. A federal labor investigation in 2020, initially focusing on worksite safety, revealed that the company failed to pay Hernández and 99 other guest workers a total of $138,629 in overtime earnings.

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government “tyrants,” prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target.

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about restrictions imposed because of the pandemic plotted to kidnap the Democrat and hold a “trial” accusing her of what they called treason.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking a glass of wine with dinner may help prevent diabetes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News