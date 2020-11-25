Rachel Johnson: What cooking oil should I use?

While scanning the aisles at the grocery store, you may be overwhelmed by the number of cooking oils. Deciding which one to pick can be challenging. Let’s explore cooking oils, from the common to the harder-to-find.
One of the most popular options is olive oil. Olive oil is made up of fatty acids that have health benefits. Monounsaturated fatty acids help raise good cholesterol and contribute to overall cardiovascular health. Olive oil can be used for all-purpose cooking as well as baking. Keep a stock of olive oil and use in almost any recipe.
Avocado oil has many of the same benefits as olive oil, given its 70% content of monounsaturated fatty acids. These are the same heart-healthy fats that make up olive oil. It has a high smoke point, making it useful when searing, frying, roasting, grilling or other high-heat cooking methods. It has a rich, creamy flavor like the avocado itself, making it a great choice for salad dressings.
Canola oil is another great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. Its smoke point is slightly lower than olive oil, making it a great choice for pan-frying and baking. It has a mild flavor, so it can be used in a variety of recipes.
Coconut oil has been popular for the past several years and there are a variety of health claims associated with it. It is made of mostly saturated fatty acids like those found in butter, however the saturated fats in coconut oil do not raise “bad cholesterol” as much as those in butter. Use coconut oil for sautéing and baking.
Flax oil is a great source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. These fats are commonly found in fish and nuts, and their health properties are well known. Omega-3s have a wide range of known health benefits, ranging from heart disease to anti-inflammatory properties. They are best known for their cardiovascular benefits, and the American Heart Association recommends eating high omega-3 fish twice a week. Flax oil can help provide some of these necessary fats in the diet, especially for people who do not enjoy or have access to fatty fish. Flax oil has a low smoke point of just 225°, which makes it best to use in cold foods like salad dressings or drizzled on as a topping, so it retains its health benefits. Add to smoothies for an easy boost.
Healthy cooking oils can be found at all price points. Fancy, expensive oils are not necessary – just look for an oil with less than 4 grams saturated fat per tablespoon and no partially hydrogenated oils. Try a variety of oils to enhance recipes and expand tastes!
Tortellini Caesar Salad with homemade croutons
Makes 4 servings
- One package refrigerated cheese ravioli
- 5 cups romaine lettuce, shredded
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 2 Tbsp. parmesan cheese (optional)
- ½ cup Caesar dressing
- 2 cups diced baguette
- 1-2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 375°. Add diced baguette to a large bowl and drizzle olive oil over; stir to evenly coat the bread. Add salt and pepper to taste. Bake for 15 minutes, until croutons are golden and crisp. Keep an eye on the croutons as time may vary.
While the croutons are cooking, cook the tortellini according to directions. Drain and rinse; set aside.
In a large serving bowl, combine romaine, tortellini, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Add dressing and croutons just prior to serving.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 460 calories, 23 g fat, 13 g protein, 39 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 750 mg sodium
Swedish meatball pasta bake
Makes 8 servings
- 16 oz. shell pasta
- 16 oz. frozen turkey meatballs
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- ½ cup sliced onions (about one medium onion)
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 3 cups low sodium beef broth
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a 9x13” baking pan with nonstick spray. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well. Set aside.
In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and sauté until soft, about three to five minutes. Add the flour and stir to combine. Add the beef broth one cup at a time, whisking until smooth. Let cook for two to three minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add pasta and meatballs; stir until coated with sauce. Top with fresh parsley. Transfer to prepared 9x13-inch baking pan and bake for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 370 calories, 10 g fat, 19 g protein, 51 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 360 mg sodium
