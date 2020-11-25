Rachel Johnson: What cooking oil should I use?

While scanning the aisles at the grocery store, you may be overwhelmed by the number of cooking oils. Deciding which one to pick can be challenging. Let’s explore cooking oils, from the common to the harder-to-find.

One of the most popular options is olive oil. Olive oil is made up of fatty acids that have health benefits. Monounsaturated fatty acids help raise good cholesterol and contribute to overall cardiovascular health. Olive oil can be used for all-purpose cooking as well as baking. Keep a stock of olive oil and use in almost any recipe.

Avocado oil has many of the same benefits as olive oil, given its 70% content of monounsaturated fatty acids. These are the same heart-healthy fats that make up olive oil. It has a high smoke point, making it useful when searing, frying, roasting, grilling or other high-heat cooking methods. It has a rich, creamy flavor like the avocado itself, making it a great choice for salad dressings.

Canola oil is another great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. Its smoke point is slightly lower than olive oil, making it a great choice for pan-frying and baking. It has a mild flavor, so it can be used in a variety of recipes.