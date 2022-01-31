 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Reno-Tahoe hotel room tax revenue set record last year

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hotel and motel room taxes generated record tax revenue in the Reno-Tahoe area last year as visitation continued to rebound from a slump in tourism stemming from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago.

The Reno/Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority says Washoe County hotels and motels reported nearly $420.5 million in taxable room revenue in 2021. That's more than 4% higher than the previous record of $403.6 million set in 2019.

The county also set six monthly records, breaking old marks set in 2018-2019 before the outbreak of the coronavirus triggered local lockdowns and international travel restrictions.

That includes the first time ever taxable room revenue exceeded $50 million in a single month when $53.8 million was reported in July, breaking the record of $41.4 million set in July 2019. Monthly totals in April, June, October, November and December also broke records set in 2019-20.

Part of the increase in revenue was a result of higher room rates, which averaged a record $135.99 a day. The number of occupied rooms last year totaled 3.1 million.

That was actually less than the 3.4 million rooms that were occupied in 2019, when the previous record for the daily rate was set at $118.10.

