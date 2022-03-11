Renown Health ousts CEO-president after probe of 'concerns'

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The board of Renown Health has fired Dr. Tony Slonim as president and CEO of the northern Nevada health care network, ending his tenure that began in 2014.

A Renown statement released Thursday said the board determined that Renown “required new leadership" following an investigation of unspecified “concerns" presented to the board.

“Accordingly, Dr. Slonim has been terminated with cause as CEO of Renown Health," the statement added.

Renown did not provide specifics on what prompted the firing, but KRNV-TV reported that the investigation was prompted by “allegations regarding confidential personnel matters."

A phone number associated with Slonim was not in service Friday and he could not be reached for comment.

The board's statement said Dr. Thomas R. Graf, Renown’s chief clinical and quality officer, will serve as interim CEO. and that Chief Operating Officer Sy Johnson will work as interim president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0