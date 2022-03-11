 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Renown Health ousts CEO-president after probe of 'concerns'

  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The board of Renown Health has fired Dr. Tony Slonim as president and CEO of the northern Nevada health care network, ending his tenure that began in 2014.

A Renown statement released Thursday said the board determined that Renown “required new leadership" following an investigation of unspecified “concerns" presented to the board.

“Accordingly, Dr. Slonim has been terminated with cause as CEO of Renown Health," the statement added.

Renown did not provide specifics on what prompted the firing, but KRNV-TV reported that the investigation was prompted by “allegations regarding confidential personnel matters."

A phone number associated with Slonim was not in service Friday and he could not be reached for comment.

The board's statement said Dr. Thomas R. Graf, Renown’s chief clinical and quality officer, will serve as interim CEO. and that Chief Operating Officer Sy Johnson will work as interim president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government “tyrants,” prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target.

SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream

SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream

The number of white nationalist, neo-Nazi and anti-government extremist groups across the U.S. fell for a third straight year in 2021, even as some groups were reinvigorated by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and by the ongoing culture wars over the pandemic and school curriculums.

Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist

Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist

BOSTON (AP) — Major school districts around the country are allowing students into classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, eliminating rules that stirred up intense fights among educators, school boards and parents throughout the pandemic.

Jury picked for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

Jury picked for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official that led the presiding judge to advise: “This isn’t your average criminal case.”

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about restrictions imposed because of the pandemic plotted to kidnap the Democrat and hold a “trial” accusing her of what they called treason.

Watch Now: Related Video

Six steps to better sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News