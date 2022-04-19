Residents given 'all-clear' after Louisiana chemical leak

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Residents near a chemical plant outside Baton Rouge have been given the “all-clear” after a chemical leak prompted orders for them to shelter in place, authorities said.
A fire caused the chlorine leak late Monday in the Plaquemine area, causing a huge cloud to form, WBRZ-TV reported.
Residents were initially told to stay inside, turn off air conditioners, and close their windows and doors. The shelter-in-place order was lifted shorty after midnight early Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the chlorine leak happened in an Olin Corp. plant inside the larger Dow Chemical Co. complex, authorities said.
