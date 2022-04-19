 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Residents given 'all-clear' after Louisiana chemical leak

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Residents near a chemical plant outside Baton Rouge have been given the “all-clear” after a chemical leak prompted orders for them to shelter in place, authorities said.

A fire caused the chlorine leak late Monday in the Plaquemine area, causing a huge cloud to form, WBRZ-TV reported.

Residents were initially told to stay inside, turn off air conditioners, and close their windows and doors. The shelter-in-place order was lifted shorty after midnight early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the chlorine leak happened in an Olin Corp. plant inside the larger Dow Chemical Co. complex, authorities said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WBRZ-TV.

