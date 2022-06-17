 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Residents say China used health tracker for crowd control

  • Updated
  • 0
China Health Code

FILE - A woman wearing a face mask carries a masked child stands against a board displaying a health QR code on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Beijing. Angry bank customers who traveled to a city in central China attempting to retrieve their savings from troubled rural banks were stopped in their tracks by a common technology: a QR code.

 Andy Wong - staff, AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Angry bank customers who traveled to a city in central China attempting to retrieve their savings from troubled rural banks were stopped in their tracks by a common technology: a QR code.

The QR code, which residents are required to have, is supposed to display one's health status, such as if they have COVID-19 or have been a close contact. In central Henan province, some Chinese people found that the health code was used to enforce crowd control.

The incident has started a national debate on how a tool designed for public health has been appropriated by political forces to tamp down controversy.

The issue started in April, when customers found that they could not access online banking services. They tried multiple times to report the banks and get their money back, but didn't get an answer.

Thousands of people who had opened up an account with one of six rural banks scattered in neighboring Henan and Anhui provinces started trying to withdraw their savings after media reports that the head of the banks' parent company was on the run. The majority shareholder of several of the banks, Sun Zhenfu, was wanted by authorities for “serious financial crimes,” according to official media outlet The Paper.

People are also reading…

Authorities likely feared a bank run, which is not uncommon with smaller banks in China that tend to be less stable than their larger, institutional counterparts.

Customers from all over the country were connected with these rural banks through national financial platforms like JD Digits. There, the small banks sold customers on financial products like fixed deposit accounts with higher interest rates, which requires people to leave their money in for a set amount of time, according to Sixth Tone, the English-language sister publication of The Paper.

Unable to resolve the issue online, customers set out earlier this week to demand government action at Henan province's office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in the provincial capital Zhengzhou. But after arriving in the city, they found they couldn't go far.

In one since-deleted account published on WeChat, a woman surnamed Ai had arrived in Zhengzhou. Shortly after checking into a hotel, she was questioned by a group of police who asked her why she was in Zhengzhou. She replied honestly: To withdraw money from the bank. Shortly after, she found her health code was turned red even though she had a negative COVID-19 test result from the past 48 hours.

She was immediately taken to a quarantine hotel by a pandemic prevention worker.

Sixth Tone interviewed over a dozen people who found their health codes turned red after they scanned a QR code in the city.

In China, places like train stations and grocery stores have a QR code for people to scan at the entrance, logging their presence as a tool for contact tracing during the pandemic. When a person is deemed to be positive or at high risk due to close contact with a COVID-19-positive person, their own codes are turned different colors that correlate to restrictions such as mandatory quarantine.

With a red health code, it's impossible to go to any public venues, or even to board a train.

One bank customer, who gave her last name as Liu, said she saw many had reported their health codes turning red after arriving in Zhengzhou.

Liu, who did not go to Zhengzhou herself, said she tested the code change after others reported it in their shared group chat. After scanning the QR code from a photo someone had shared in the group, Liu found that her health code also turned red.

Another bank customer told Sixth Tone that he got a red code after scanning in at the train station in Zhengzhou and was taken into police custody. A few hours after police officers made him leave Zhengzhou that evening, his health code turned green.

Jiakedao, a social media account run by the main Communist Party paper, criticized the Henan authorities in an editorial on Tuesday.

“Let’s be frank, no matter which department or individual instigated it, arbitrarily using the epidemic prevention and control measures for ‘social governance’ or ‘stability maintenance,’ should be strictly held accountable,” the editorial read.

An official with Henan’s Pandemic Control Committee said in response to Jiakedao that authorities were investigating the reports of health codes being turned red.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown

Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown

China's capital has put school back online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub. A total of 228 cases have been linked to the Heaven Supermarket club in the downtown Workers Stadium nightlife area after an infected person visited there Thursday. That prompted authorities in the sprawling Chaoyang district to put school back online, with the exception of students taking middle and high school placement exams. Meanwhile, life has yet to return to normal in the city of Shanghai despite the lifting of a more than two-month-long lockdown. While 22 million Shanghai residents were released from lockdown almost two weeks ago, 220,000 people are still restricted to their homes and another 600,000 are restricted to their compounds.

China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response

China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response

The mayor of a northeastern Chinese city on the North Korean border has apologized for unspecified failures related to its COVID-19 response. Dandong has been under lockdown for more than 50 days. The mayor gave no specifics, but said government work and basic services had been “unsatisfactory," for which he offered his apologies. It is highly unusual for a ranking Communist Party official to publicly concede errors, particularly regarding China's “zero-COVID” policy that has been repeatedly endorsed by top officials. Unable to root out the source of new cases, Dandong officials took increasingly extreme measures. Despite reporting only a handful of cases, Dandong has seen one of the strictest lockdowns in China.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inexpensive upgrades that increase your home's value

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News