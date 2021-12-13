 Skip to main content
Retrace AV Launches New Paint Product That Destroys SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 Virus Within 30 Minutes

 Business Wire

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Billions of people around the world are attempting to return to workplaces, schools and social spaces. Governments & business owners need to do everything they can to boost confidence and let consumers know their safety is a top priority.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005583/en/

Retrace AV destroys SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus within 30 minutes (Photo: Business Wire)

Retrace AV is the future proof solution because its mode of action is not variant specific.

Retrace AV can be added into water-based paint to give 99.99% protection against SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. No training is needed, you simply pour it in, mix and paint.

Easy to order and store, only 25ml of Retrace AV is needed for each 1 litre of paint. It gets to work as soon as the paint dries.

This means, one topcoat of your chosen paint adds antipathogenic security against bacteria and viruses for many years (tested for 10 years) and its efficacy can be verified annually thereafter by accredited providers.

Developed by an international team, Retrace AV has been tested to ISO 21702, ISO 22196 and ISO 11607 by independent laboratories including the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and UL, a global safety certification company, has verified its effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 is still out there and not going away. According to leading scientists, such as University of Queensland Virologist, Ian Mackay 1 and Shweta Bansal 2 an infectious-disease ecologist at Georgetown University - the best defence against COVID-19 is one which uses multiple measures.

The scientists reiterate that vaccines cannot be the only line of defence and we need to take advantage of every single tool we have at our disposal.

Until we’re in the clear, businesses are incorporating Retrace AV into their safety strategy for peace of mind and boosted consumer trust.

Find out more or buy Retrace AV at https://retraceav.com/

Retrace AV Limited, a Retrace Group company, leads the international team of manufacturers and distributors delivering the innovative anti-pathogenic paint additive to the world market.

UL Verification is an objective, scientific assessment that confirms the accuracy of marketing claims.

1https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/05/health/coronavirus-swiss-cheese-infection-mackay.html

2https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/08/delta-has-changed-pandemic-endgame/619726/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005583/en/

CONTACT: Alex Ellis

Email:media@retraceav.com

SOURCE: Retrace AV

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/13/2021 10:30 PM/DISC: 12/13/2021 10:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005583/en

