 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rhode Island unemployment rate drops to 4.8% in December

  • 0

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in December, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the November rate but higher than the national rate of 3.9%, the state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The state's December rate was also down from 7.9% in the year-ago month, the agency reported.

The number of jobs in Rhode Island was 485,800 in December, up 2,600 from November, and the number of employed state residents has increased by 29,600 over the year.

The state lost about 108,000 jobs when many businesses were closed or severely restricted in the spring of 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, but as of December about 80% of those jobs have been recovered.

“We’ve been focused on rolling out smart, effective initiatives that help Rhode Island workers and businesses that have faced numerous challenges due to the pandemic,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “This month’s jobs report is a sign that what we’re doing is working. We know that getting people back to work is key to our economic recovery."

People are also reading…

The accommodation and food services sector added the most jobs in December, driven mostly by full-service restaurants. The health care and the trade, transportation and warehousing sectors also added jobs. The construction and government sectors lost jobs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too.

UK leader's office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader's office apologizes for party before royal funeral

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson's office apologized to the royal family on Friday for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year — the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.

Watch Now: Related Video

Grammar police! Are you using 'to whom' wrong?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News