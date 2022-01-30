 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Robot server finds home at Rochester-area restaurant

  • 0

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Diners at a Rochester-area restaurant are getting to watch the future roll up to their table.

The Distillery Restaurant in Victor has been employing a robot server for the last month or so, part of a recent nationwide trend. Nicknamed Lily for now, it can carry heavy trays and dishes as well as tell customers about specials and even sing them “Happy Birthday.”

“I think it’s hysterical,” Mary Loverdi told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle as she recorded the robot with her phone as it delivered her meal. “We're in the future now.”

Restaurants around the country have begun using the machines to help alleviate staffing shortages since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While shortages have eased recently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 140,788 fewer hospitality workers in New York state in November than in February 2020, the newspaper reported.

People are also reading…

The Distillery’s operators tell the newspaper that they’re fully staffed currently but that the robot helps ease the physical strain on servers and allows them to spend more time in the dining room.

Once it's loaded with plates of food by the kitchen staff, the table number is input on a touch screen that also serves as the robot's face, and a GPS guides it to a table. If it encounters and obstruction, it is programmed to make a face and ask, “please let me pass.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 risks of untreated concussions

5 risks of untreated concussions

Concussions pose potentially significant health issues no matter their severity. Despite this, as many as five in 10 concussions aren’t reported or detected.

State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations

State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations in Nebraska exceeds the level that was supposed to trigger new restrictions from the state, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said those aren't needed now because hospitals are already limiting surgeries to preserve capacity.

Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

MENDON, Mass. (AP) — A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News