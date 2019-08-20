Does anything say “August” more than eating a peach over the sink with the juice is running down your arm? August is National Peach Month and peach season typically runs from late June through August although harvest times are different in different areas of the country. The top peach growing states in the US are California, South Carolina, Georgia, and New Jersey.
Peaches are a good source of vitamin C and fiber. One medium peach is only 60 calories making it a great low-calorie snack.
Choose peaches that are firm yet have a little give to them when gently squeezed. They can be ripened in a brown paper bag at room temperature. Once ripe, store in the refrigerator and use within 5 days or slice and store in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Peaches are classified as clingstones or freestones depending on whether the flesh sticks to the pit. Freestone peaches are better for eating while clingstones are preferred for canning and processing. Peach flesh ranges from white to deep yellow, depending on the variety of peach. There are more than 300 varieties of peaches grown in the US including Red Beauty, Elegant Lady, Early Elberta and many others.
If you’re wondering about the difference between peaches and nectarines look no further: they are actually the same species! A single gene mutation is responsible for that fact that peaches have fuzzy skin and nectarines have smooth skin.
If not eaten straight out of the fruit bowl, peaches are often baked in cobblers and pies however there are so many other ways to dress up a peach. They are delicious grilled, blended into a smoothie, stuffed, baked, added to salads, salsas, or used as a topping for pancakes or yogurt. Peaches pair well with other seasonal fruits such as cherries, blueberries, and raspberries.
Here are a couple peach recipes to get you started this peach season. The first is a lighter peach crumble that uses very little sugar and enhances the peaches own sweetness with vanilla extract. The second is a summer salad with a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors.
Juicy Peach Crumble
Serves 8
- 6 peaches, sliced
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup old fashioned rolled oats
- ¼ cup whole wheat flour
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8x8 inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a bowl, combine peaches, orange juice, and vanilla. Place the fruit mixture into the baking dish. In a separate bowl, mix together the oats, flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut butter into the mixture until well-combined. Sprinkle oat mixture over fruit mixture. Bake 45 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly.
Per serving (1/8th pan): Calories 175, Fat 7 g, Saturated fat 3 g, Sodium 35 mg, Carbohydrate 30 mg, Fiber 3 g, Protein 3 g
Hearty Arugula, Quinoa, and Peach Salad
Serves 1
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup arugula
- ¾ cup precooked quinoa
- ¼ avocado, sliced
- ⅓ cup sliced peaches
- 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
- 2 teaspoons crumbled feta cheese
Directions: Whisk together the vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Place the arugula in a medium bowl. Arrange the quinoa, avocado, and peaches evenly around the bowl. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and then sprinkle the nuts and cheese evenly over the top.
Nutritionals: Calories 440, Fat 28 g, Saturated fat 4 g, Sodium 315 mg, Carbohydrate 40 g, Fiber 8 g, Protein 11 g
-- Adapted from Cookinglight.com
