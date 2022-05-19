 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shanghai to reopen subways in easing of COVID restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The locked-down Chinese metropolis of Shanghai will reopen four of its 20 subway lines Sunday as it slowly eases pandemic restrictions that have kept most residents in their housing complexes for more than six weeks.

The city will also restart 273 bus lines connecting major urban centers, airports, train stations and hospitals as it resumes cross-district public transit, Yu Fulin, director of the Shanghai Transport Commission, said at a daily pandemic briefing Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear how frequent the service would be. Bus service resumed on a trial basis within three outlying districts this week, with buses running every 30 to 90 minutes during daylight hours.

The lockdown of China's largest city has dealt a blow to the economy and frustrated residents, particularly as many countries elsewhere in the world move away from such harsh measures as they try to live with the virus. But officials have stuck to a ‘zero-COVID’ approach, saying that lifting restrictions could strain the public health system and lead to more deaths, particularly among the not fully vaccinated elderly.

People are also reading…

The outbreak in Shanghai has taken 580 lives, according to official statistics, making it the deadliest one since the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020.

Even as the number of new cases plummets, authorities are relaxing restrictions in a slow and deliberate manner as they try to ensure that the virus no longer spreads anywhere outside of quarantine facilities and areas with known infections.

The city of 25 million people recorded about 700 new cases on Wednesday, accounting for most of the about 1,000 cases nationwide.

Authorities in Beijing, which reported 55 new cases, closed some subway stations and bus lines, banned dining in restaurants and strongly encouraged residents to work from home as they try to prevent a Shanghai-scale outbreak in the Chinese capital.

Elsewhere in China, the city of Guang'an in in China's southwestern Sichuan province was locked down on Wednesday. The province recorded about 150 new cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile — an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.

Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

Leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are calling on the faithful to pray and fast in hopes that the Supreme Court will soon overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Yet even among Catholics who oppose abortion, there is some unease about this prospect. A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the justices are poised to allow individual states to ban abortion. Some anti-abortion Catholics say such an outcome would be the answer to their prayers. Others say Catholic leaders should distance themselves from the politically partisan wing of the anti-abortion movement. They favor broadening the concept of “pro-life” by boosting support for unwed mothers.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth. Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary,

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

The government website for requesting free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is accepting a third round of orders. The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests. President Joe Biden committed to making 1 billion at-home tests available to the public free of charge, but the White House says just 350 million tests have been shipped to date. A third round of orders is possible because hundreds of millions of tests are still available. The latest round will bring to 16 the total number of free tests available to each household since the program was launched earlier this year. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with 'empty nest syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News