 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Small businesses are facing ‘summer of uncertainty’

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) —

Small businesses that depend on outdoor crowds and free-spending tourists aren’t sure what to expect this summer.

Consumers likely have a lot of pent-up demand after more than two years of the pandemic. But they’re also facing some significant financial headwinds because of the highest inflation in decades. And COVID-19 remains a looming presence.

The U.S. Travel Association, an industry trade group, expects money spent on travel – excluding business travel -- in the U.S. to total $726 billion in 2022, up 3 percent from 2021 and slightly above pre-pandemic levels. Many Americans appear ready to spend what’s left of their pandemic savings.

But inflation might throw a wrench in their plans. Higher prices are making day-to-day living more expensive, which could leave less money for discretionary spending. Gas prices are up more than 60% from a year ago and hotel rooms and airfare are pricier as well, putting pressure on travel budgets.

People are also reading…

Memorial Day weekend might offer a snapshot of how the summer will go. According to the Transportation Security Administration, an average of 2.23 million people per day passed through U.S. airport checkpoints during the five-day Thursday through Monday holiday period. That was 9% lower than the same five days in 2019, but up 24% from the same days last year.

Businesses are also struggling with inflation — raw materials are finished goods are more expensive and workers are demanding higher pay. Owners have been forced to raise prices or cut back on some services.

“It’s a summer of uncertainty,” said Ray Keating, chief economist with advocacy group the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council. “Inflation is a major worry and tied to that is increases in costs small businesses are seeing from their own vendors and suppliers. There’s a tight labor market. It’s a tough mix.”

Jack Morey’s family has owned and operated Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks, three boardwalk amusement parks along the waterfront in The Wildwoods, New Jersey, for two generations. Morey said the last two years have been devastating for his businesses, due to shutdowns and COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of staff.

This year, restrictions have been dropped and Morey has been able to fully staff up again. But payroll costs and all other expenses are “through the roof,” so he’s had to raise prices. Morey is unsure whether his base of mostly working-class families will come back to the parks because they’re facing higher prices for everything from groceries to gas. But he’s hoping for the best.

“Will people come back? I think they will. I know they will be coming for the beaches first,” he said. “What’s going to happen with inflation and gas, nobody knows. I’m cautiously optimistic -- we’ll know when we know.”

The higher cost for gas and other items means a growing divide between wealthy tourists and the middle or working class. At Mansion House Inn on Martha’s Vineyard, rooms are booking at pre-pandemic prices, with most of the summer sold out. Owner Susan Goldstein said her clientele likes the fact they can drive to the Vineyard instead of flying somewhere, despite higher gas prices.

But Goldstein said people aren’t booking as far ahead as they used to.

“There’s a lot of last-minute action,” she said. “People are waiting to see what the world is offering.”

A labor crunch is putting pressure on many small businesses this summer, too. To staff her two Cinnaholic vegan cinnamon bun bakeries in Tennessee, Holly Roe has had to raise wages — and hire a lot more teenagers.

Before the pandemic Roe’s staff was 80% people over the age of 18 and 20% under. Now, the ratio has completely switched.

“Most of them it’s their first job, but it’s been interesting. They’re eager to work, excited and want to impress,” said Roe, whose stores are in Knoxville and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Dollywood amusement park.

Hiring more teens is a national trend. According to data from Gusto, a payroll, benefits, and human resources provider, teens made up 9.3% of new hires in April 2022, up from 7.7% in April 2021 and 2% in April 2019. Meanwhile, the share of hires 25 to 54 years old fell to 62.9% this April from 75.3% in April 2021.

Some businesses are still concerned about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 cases. Samuel Clark’s business, Broadway Crew, a promotional staffing agency and street team that promotes Broadway shows, is heavily dependent on face-to-face interaction with tourists in Times Square. While his business has recovered since Broadway reopened, it isn’t smooth sailing. Shows still close temporarily because of COVID-19 cases.

“That is a clear and present existential threat – we see events and shows closing and having a week off,” he said.

Meanwhile Clark has had to raise wages, but his staff is being stretched thin by higher living expenses. “For hourly workers, rent has gone up 25% year over year,” he said. “These guys don’t have any room for error in their budgets. It’s heartbreaking for me.”

Still, Clark says he’s hopeful for the summer as Asia loosens restrictions, hopefully bringing an influx of international tourists. Still, in April, overseas visitations remained 43% below 2019 levels, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Travel from Asia is still down 71% due to restrictions in individual countries.

For Austin Ray, who owns Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen in Nashville, summer means an influx of crowds, many who come from the Nashville Sounds minor league baseball stadium next door. The minor league season was canceled in 2020, so times were tough. But sales rebounded in 2021 because the restaurant has a large outdoor patio and baseball returned. While the crowds are back, Ray's costs have skyrocketed. He plans a menu revamp that will raise prices 7% to 10% across the board.

Retaining workers remains a challenge, one that requires "more time and more money,” he said.

Still, after weathering the pandemic for more than two years, he thinks his business can weather this, too.

“I feel like we can get through anything, because we’ve made it this far,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team has COVID-19. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion Monday by Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead attorney. The judge said she didn't want to further delay jury selection, which has slogged on for two months. McNeill said that decision violates Cruz's right to a fair trial. The trial is over whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life for the murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High four years ago.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Moderna says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work. COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall. Moderna says its combination booster candidate increased omicron-fighting antibodies more than just giving another dose of the original. Today's vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death but protection against milder infections wanes especially as the virus continues to mutate. Health authorities are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe. Moderna announced its preliminary study results Wednesday.

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 has just become the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean — and he says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet. Horie returned home as he crossed the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast early Saturday, completing his trans-Pacific solo voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in late March. He told a welcome ceremony on Sunday he burned all his energy on the trip but looks forward to more future adventures. His preparation during the coronavirus pandemic was full of uncertainties involving vaccine requirements, testing and other logistics. He said “it was like walking on thin ice.”

Watch Now: Related Video

How to beat fatigue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News