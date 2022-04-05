 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

  • 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

The attorney general's office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom's emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

People are also reading…

Smart & Final said at the time, it was dealing with rapidly changing prices from suppliers in several product categories.

“We briefly and unintentionally raised the price of premium eggs to align with supplier price increases on standard eggs,” the market chain said in a statement. “We want our valued customers to know that price gouging has no place in our stores. We will continue to review our pricing to ensure it remains compliant.”

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dog owners think taking care of their pets is as important as taking care of their kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News