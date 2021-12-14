 Skip to main content
AP

Sonida Senior Living Announces November 2021 Occupancy

Sonida Senior Living Announces November 2021 Occupancy

Sonida Senior Living Occupancy Chart November 2021

 Business Wire

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonida Senior Living”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its November 2021 occupancy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005580/en/

Sonida Senior Living Occupancy Chart November 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

November Highlights

  • Occupancy steady at 81.2%
  • Increase of 590 basis points from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021
  • Year-over-year occupancy growth of 370 basis points compared to November 2020

Leading indicators, such as leads and tours, continue to be strong. Monthly lead volume has improved steadily from November 2020 and is nearly at pre-pandemic levels. Tours are more than four times higher year-over-year, compared to November of 2020, and nearly 40% higher than the same month in 2019.

About the Company

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family.

For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005580/en/

CONTACT: Kimberly Lody

(972) 308-8323

klody@sonidaliving.com

SOURCE: Sonida Senior Living, Inc.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005580/en

