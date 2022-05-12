 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain debates if menstrual leave policy will help or hurt

  • Updated
  • 0

MADRID (AP) — A government proposal that could make Spain the first country in Europe to allow workers to take menstrual leave has sparked debate over whether the policy would help or hinder women in the workplace.

A leaked draft of new legislation that the Spanish Cabinet is expected to discuss Tuesday proposed giving workers experiencing period pain three days of optional leave a month, with two additional days permitted in exceptional cases.

It was not clear if the leave would be paid or unpaid, or whether it would be offered as flexible hours that employees would have to make up within a specific time frame.

José Luis Escrivá, Spain's minister for inclusion, social security and migration, sought Thursday to temper expectations, describing the leaked proposal as a draft that was still “under discussion” within the coalition government.

The Ministry of Equality, one of four ministries led by the hard-left junior partner in the Socialist-led Spanish government, was behind the proposed bill, according to private news radio network Cadena SER, which first reported the measure.

People are also reading…

The ministry told The Associated Press it had not leaked the draft and that the version the Cabinet considers could undergo revisions.

Spain's secretary of state for equality, Ángela Rodríguez, floated the idea of providing some sort of menstrual leave in March.

“It’s important to be clear about what we mean by painful period,” she told El Periódico newspaper. “We’re not talking about a slight discomfort, but about serious symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and bad headaches.”

While a handful of private companies across Europe have adopted period policies, enacting a nationwide approach would make Spain a pioneer in Europe. Parts of Asia, ranging from Japan to South Korea, have long had menstrual leave rules, though the extent to which they are used has been debated.

Italy briefly flirted with the idea in 2016, proposing a bill that would have provided three fully paid days off to workers who obtained medical certificates. The proposal failed to progress before the parliamentary term ran out in 2018.

One of Spain's major labor unions panned the draft legislation, saying it could lead to women facing workplace discrimination.

“I’m not sure if we’re doing a disservice to us women,” Cristina Antoñanzas of the General Union of Workers, or UGT, told Cadena Ser. The idea that women required time off work while menstruating risked “stigmatizing women,” she added.

Others described a monthly leave policy as long overdue.

“If we men had periods, this leave would have come decades ago. That is the problem,” Íñigo Errejón, the leader of the left-wing party Más País, said on Twitter.

A handful of local governments in Spain already have embraced the idea. The Catalan city of Girona said in June 2021 that it would allow its more than 1,300 municipal employees up to eight hours of menstrual leave a month and give them up to three months to make up any time used.

Similar policies were adopted for municipal workers in the Catalan municipalities of Ripoll and Les Borges Blanques, as well as in the eastern city of Castellón de la Plana.

AP reporter Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain. Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Vice President Kamala Harris has urged graduates of Tennessee State University to apply their leadership skills to help tackle the many challenges posed by an unsettled world. Harris gave the undergraduate commencement speech Saturday at the historically Black university in Nashville. She told the graduates they stand “on the brink of a new frontier.” She pointed to the prospects of more breakthroughs in technology and medical research. But with war raging in Ukraine, risks from climate change and basic freedoms under threat in the United States, she says graduates are stepping off into an uncertain future.

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals like long commutes, juggling child care and physically interacting with colleagues. But such routines have even gotten more stressful two years later. The transition marks yet another reset in a pandemic that has already taken a toll on Americans’ mental health. In response, many companies are now expanding virtual wellness workshops and offering benefits like meditation apps and virtual therapy. A lot is at stake. Untreated mental illness already costs society up to $300 billion annually due to lost productivity and associated costs due to absenteeism, employee turnover and increases in medical and disability expenses.

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

The deepest fears of some New Yorkers are crawling to the surface as the metropolis continues its recovery from the pandemic. As diners shunned the indoors for outdoor dining, so did the city’s rats in numbers that data suggests have been the highest in more than a decade. As conditions improve, both populations are rebounding. So far this year, people have called in some 7,400 rat sightings to the city's service request line. That's the most ever for the first four months of the year. Mayor Eric Adams is hoping that padlocked curbside garbage bins will help spiff up streets and keep rodents away from trash.

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon. The horse entered the field on Friday after Ethereal Road was scratched and started outside but charged down the stretch to pass the leaders and run the 1 1/4 mile in 2:02.61.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should stop putting watermelon in the fridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News