 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Spain's huge Christmas lottery offers distraction from virus

  • 0

MADRID (AP) — Spaniards looking for a respite from the pandemic’s gloom and doom turned their attention Wednesday to a rite that for more than two centuries has marked the beginning of the festive period: the country’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo,” or “The Fat One.”

The draw, held annually since 1812, dished out a total of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in prizes this year, or 70% of the proceeds from ticket sales.

The top-prize number holder — number 86148 this year — gets 400,000 euros ($450,000) or about 328,000 euros after taxes ($370,000).

Javier Moñino Paniagua, a lottery ticket seller at a stall in Madrid’s central Atocha train station, said his outlet sold tickets that won a total of 520 million euros ($588 million).

The prizewinners for those tickets are probably scattered all over the country because the stall is right by the platform from where high-speed trains depart to many corners of Spain, he said.

People are also reading…

He said he bought some tickets himself but missed out on the top prize.

People line up for hours in the days running up to the lottery to snatch their 20-euro tickets from the most popular vendors.

Some buy them for themselves or as gifts for others. Work colleagues, relatives or friends also pool money to buy them, with their eyes set on sharing the prizes.

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain’s Christmas lottery, staged each year on Dec. 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved.

Despite a spiraling number of coronavirus cases — Spain on Tuesday scored its pandemic record of new infections, with nearly 50,000 reported in one day — spectators returned to Madrid's Teatro Real opera house for the draw after last year's hiatus.

Following the tradition, children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school call out the prizewinning numbers, followed by jubilant street and bar scenes of winners celebrating with bottles of sparkling wine.

The lottery is run by the state and supports several charities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Watch Now: Related Video

Preventing roof collapse during the winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News