St. Louis County man awarded $20 million in asbestos suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A south St. Louis County man who sued Ford Motor Co. over his exposure to asbestos has been awarded $20 million.

In his lawsuit, William Trokey, 76, alleged that his exposure to asbestos while working on Ford brakes as a gas station mechanic in the 1960s led to him being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer.

After a two-week trial, a St. Louis jury on Thursday ordered Ford to pay $10 million to Trokey and $10 million in punitive damages to his wife, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Under Missouri law, $5 million of the punitive damages goes to the state Tort Victims’ Compensation Fund.

A Ford spokesperson said “Our sympathy goes out to the Trokey family and while we respect the jury’s decision, we plan to appeal.”

