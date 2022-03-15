 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State: Nursing home residents to be moved due to violations

  • 0

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The department's commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, issued the order to the Quinnipiac Valley Center on Monday. The agency cited significant infection control problems, medication errors, failure to report adverse incidents and a lack of competent leadership and staff training.

Juthani said inspectors found seven instances of “immediate jeopardy,” meaning patients' lives were placed at risk. She said the nursing home repeatedly failed to correct the problems. The inspections began Feb. 10 in response to a complaint about two patient deaths, health officials said.

"Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” Juthani said in a statement.

People are also reading…

The Quinnipiac Valley Center is owned by Genesis HealthCare, which based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and operates nearly 250 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 22 states.

Genesis said in a statement that Quinnipiac Valley Center “is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and residents” and is cooperating with a temporary manager assigned to the nursing home in transferring all residents and patients. The company did not directly address the violations cited by state officials or say when the home will reopen to residents.

The causes of the two resident deaths were not released. Christopher Boyle, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department, said they were not related to COVID-19.

Two deaths at the home between Jan. 19 and Feb. 1 were related to COVID-19, according to state records. Since Jan. 19, seven patients and 10 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the records show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream

SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream

The number of white nationalist, neo-Nazi and anti-government extremist groups across the U.S. fell for a third straight year in 2021, even as some groups were reinvigorated by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and by the ongoing culture wars over the pandemic and school curriculums.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Americans deal with everyday pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News