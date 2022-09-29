 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Taiwan to end quarantine for arrivals starting Oct. 13

  • Updated
  • 0

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan on Thursday said it will end mandatory COVID-19 quarantines for people arriving from overseas beginning Oct. 13.

The Central Epidemic Command Center announced that the previous weeklong requirement will be replaced with a seven-day self-monitoring period.

A rapid antigen test will still be required upon arrival, but those showing no symptoms will be allowed to take public transportation.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang said the current limit of 150,000 visitors allowed to enter Taiwan weekly will also be gradually relaxed.

Taiwan has been one of the few places in the world that has held on to a quarantine for all arrivals throughout the course of the pandemic.

In recent months, it has relaxed its measures and currently requires travelers to isolate in a hotel for three days, followed by four days at a private residence.

People are also reading…

Wang said epidemic prevention regulations will continue to be loosened and that Taiwan would learn to live with the virus through constant self-regulation. That stands in strong contrast with mainland China's hard-line “zero-COVID” policy that has put millions of people under lockdown, upending daily life and the national economy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House conference puts spotlight on hunger relief

White House conference puts spotlight on hunger relief

As the country’s food charities struggle to keep up with rising inflation and demand, the White House will host a conference on Wednesday. For several months, the Biden administration has hosted listening sessions with hunger and nutrition groups, corporations, and federal agencies to help find ways to end hunger by 2030. It’s an ambitious goal that would transform operations for nonprofits like Catholic Charities and the foundations that help feed the one in six Americans seeking food from nonprofits every year. Nonprofits and foundations have found reasons for optimism. They hope the conference will be a launching point for sweeping change.

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter lived for 40 years. Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found face down with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. No one has been charged, but a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Yewdall's mother casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven care home. Christine Civatte says she trusted the facility to safeguard her 50-year-old daughter. Merakey calls Yewdall’s death “a serious and tragic incident” but is denying responsibility.

Watch Now: Related Video

Regain your parenting composure with these expert tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News